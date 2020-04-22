MILAN — Italy’s lockdown is expected to be lifted on May 4, but Valentino said Wednesday it will resume activities on April 27 at its artisan laboratories and at a number of its production plants dedicated to apparel, leather goods and footwear prototypes in Piedmont, Tuscany and Veneto, while “guaranteeing the implementation of an extensive protocol of maximum security for its employees.”

In order to further safeguard all its employees, the Rome-based couture house in agreement with the unions and starting April 23 will allow 130 employees to be operative gradually throughout three days at the locations of Settimo Torinese, near Turin, and in Tuscany’s Scandicci and Bucine and in Veneto’s Valdagno. These are laboratories dedicated to the research and development along with planning and manufacturing of prototypes and samples.

A maximum number of employees will be allowed in each location: 26 people in Settimo Torinese, 51 people in Scandicci, 21 people in Bucine and 32 people in Valdagno.

The preventive measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus include, prior to the reopening of all work activities:

• Complete sanification of all areas will be executed before the reopening and repeated periodically;

• Deep cleaning of all areas will be performed by the use of specific sanitizing alcoholic-based products;

• Additional masks will be distributed to cover home-work commute;

• A shifting program and gradual entrance to the work areas will be in place to avoid gatherings.

The company is arranging a safe reopening for all employees by installing a telematic door access and dedicated contact number to provide support and assistance to those in need.

During working hours, Valentino will put in place the following:

• Arrangement of specific signs and information for all employees and third parties relevant to rules to be implemented during working hours, for the management of work space areas and interaction modalities between employees and third parties;

• Body-temperature measurements will be monitored at the entrances;

• Specific e-training of RSPP and those in charge of each productive site will be arranged according to dedicated norms guaranteeing maximum security and safeguard against the virus.

• A security health kit against contamination will be distributed to each employee involved in the eopening of the prototype site and specific laboratories. Each employee will receive an individual personal kit for the reopening and be supplied regularly to guarantee safeguard during working hours and commute.

• Sanitizing gels will be provided at the entrance of all work sites and also be available in all work and recreational areas to allow all employees to disinfect their hands continuously;

• Continuous deep cleaning will be provided in all work stations.

In addition, Valentino is implementing through the launch of Valentino Home Edition, various health support e-programs for its employees to receive support and information related to the health crisis.

Valentino, Balmain and Pal Zileri’s parent group Mayhoola has been supporting the Madrid community, heavily hit by the coronavirus emergency, by donating 1 million euros and in March, as reported, the Qatar-based fund donated 2 million euros to help Italy fight the COVID-19 crisis, contributing with 1 million euros to improve the efficiency and security of the Intensive Care Treatment Unit at Sacco Hospital in Milan, one of the cities in Italy most affected by the virus. The other 1 million euros were channeled into the Protezione Civile Italiana, the country’s Civil Protection.

Valentino’s agreement with trade unions follows that of Gucci, which on April 20 reopened its leather goods and shoes prototype industrial complex called ArtLab based in Scandicci, outside Florence.