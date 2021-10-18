Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 18, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

British Designer Ifeanyi Okwuadi Wins Top Prize at Hyères Fashion Festival

Fashion

Samuel Gui Yang Wins Hu Fashion Forward Prize

Fashion

Are Fendi and Skims Plotting a Collaboration?

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back at Shopping Villages Worldwide

Value Retail is looking to polish its offer to brands, and customers at its outlet villages which have seen sales bounce back, post-pandemic.

La Roca Village
La Roca Village, part of the Bicester Village Shopping Collection Courtesy of La Roca Village

LONDON – Business at The Bicester Village Shopping Collection hasn’t returned to normal post-pandemic – and Scott Malkin couldn’t be happier.

The group, which counts 11 luxury outlet villages in England, Ireland, Continental Europe and China, said it has witnessed the quality of sales improve since lockdown ended, and seen further proof of its retail-as-hospitality concept.

Similar to what luxury brands experienced as they navigated the various worldwide lockdowns, BVSC saw sales shift to the digital sphere and a big uptick in spending from the local customer base.

“There is no return to normal,” said Malkin, founder and chairman of BVSC’s parent Value Retail. He added that the business has, over the past 18 months, become more sophisticated and rigorous in terms of its approach to customer acquisition and experience – and its relationship with the brands.

Related Galleries

Priorities have changed: Malkin believes that open-air shopping today has a new appeal in the post-pandemic world, with customers seeing the villages as out-of-town “oases of comfort and welcome.”

That’s why he believes it’s more important than ever to deliver a polished offer to visitors, and to work as closely as possible with the brands to ensure that the inventory and merchandising are top notch. Indeed, the company continues to pitch itself to brands as a “full-price customer acquisition platform,” rather than a place to park out-of-season stock.

To that end, Value Retail has made a series of key hires in the past month from big brands including Gucci, Burberry, La Rinascente and Ermenegildo Zegna.

They include Monica Marsilli, formerly vice president and global general merchandise manager of Gucci and buying and merchandising director at La Rinascente, and Paul Price, formerly chief merchandise officer at Burberry and executive vice president of Lucky Brand Jeans.

Value Retail has also taken on Franck Collin, former managing director at DFS, merchandise director at the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton Group, and Guillaume Desjardins who was previously global customer experience director of Givenchy, and customer experience director of Europe for Ralph Lauren.

According to the company, sales growth through the summer and into the early autumn has been accelerating, while the average transaction value across the collection is up by 13 percent compared with 2019.

Villages including La Vallée in France; Maasmechelen in Belgium; Wertheim and Ingolstadt in Germany, and Kildare in Ireland have seen their spend-per-visit rise by between 25 and 32 percent compared with 2019.

Spend-per-visit at Shanghai Village has increased by 82 percent, while Suzhou Village has risen by 47 percent in the nine months to September versus 2019.

In terms of total sales growth, China has been leading the way with sales at Suzhou Village and Shanghai Village up 78 percent and 113 percent, respectively, compared to the same period in 2019.

According to Malkin, BVSC has been hard at work refining its relationships both with its “guests” – as it refers to customers – and the brands. Malkin never wanted to go the e-commerce route – he sees these shopping villages more like luxury resorts than retail outlets – but that didn’t stop him and the team from delivering digitally during lockdown.

The villages offer virtual shopping with customers able to contact the boutiques directly, make an appointment to shop virtually via phone, video call, email or WhatsApp.

The company said thst in the first half of 2021, 14 percent of total sales across the villages in Europe came through virtual shopping services, which launched at the start of 2021.

During the summer, as footfall to the villages grew significantly, BVSC said that the average transaction value of purchases made using the virtual shopping service also increased – to almost seven times the amount of those made in person.

Like luxury stores – and brands – BVSC has been hosting special events for customers and increasing its personal shopping offer at the villages.

Over the past year it has hosted more than 355 special brand events across its European villages and nearly 100 in China. “These events, held both at our Village Apartments and within boutiques, have contributed significantly to customer acquisition, average transaction value and spend per visit,” the company said.

Pre-pandemic, many of the villages were tourist magnets, with Bicester a prime example. Until COVID-19 struck Bicester, outside Oxford, was the second-most visited site for Chinese tourists in the U.K. after Buckingham Palace.

With inbound travel still recovering in the U.K. and various quarantine measures still in place worldwide, tourism has slowly been recovering. BVSC said it saw “early green shoots of a tourism rebound” during the summer months.

Across the collection, visits from Saudi Arabia increased by 146 percent; Kuwait by 102 percent; Qatar by 172 percent, and UAE by 91. The number of Americans rose 7 percent year-on-year in the first nine months.

 

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad