On the heels of Vegan Fashion Week in Los Angeles last week, retail analytics firm Edited released a new round of data on vegan fashion and footwear that showed sharp increases in the number of online products described as “vegan.”

During Vegan Fashion Week, event creator Emmanuelle Rienda said the industry can “protect the planet in style; it is possible to align your lifestyle with your values now that cruelty-free and sustainable alternatives are accessible, it starts with what you decide to eat, put on your skin and wear everyday.”

At the California Market Center, organizers showcased animal-free designer products that included fashion and beauty products as well as “food alternatives.” Fashion brands that showed included Dr. Martens, Matea Benedetti, Noémie Devime, Altiir, Bayem, Ecopel, Enda, New Rock, Mink Shoes, Mistohn, Sarah Regensburger, Chloé Trujillo, Vegan Club and WastedLA, among others. Beauty brands featured included Kat Von D Beauty, Giovanni Cosmetics, Belius eCosmetics, Cover FX, Ecco Bella, Ere Perez, Herban Cowboy, Johnny Concert and Rose & Abbot.

The Edited data showed a year-over-year increase of 75 percent in the U.K. of online products described as “vegan” and 320 percent gain in Denmark. In France, the year-over-year increase in products was 12 percent while the U.S. had an 11 percent gain.

A spokeswoman from Edited said “new-in vegan footwear is seeing significant growth, especially in the U.S. from 16 percent last year to 32 percent this year. Retailers like Lulu’s, Free People and Steve Madden have switched over to pleather and faux suedes.”

By country and city, Edited spotlighted Paris as one to watch in the vegan fashion movement. Edited researcher Charlotte Yau noted in a report about the data that “Paris is poised to become the sustainable capital of fashion by 2024. The ‘Paris Good Fashion’ initiative is an open community for industry professionals to champion eco-conscious practices. We have already noted a 12 percent increase in France’s vegan products, year-over-year. With Paris focused on innovations for sustainable materials and sourcing, we can expect to see their investment in vegan products thrive over the next five years.”