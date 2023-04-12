Verdin Bridal Couture is the Modern Bride’s Dream Come True

Born in Mexico and raised in the U.S., Gustavo Nunez, Mexican American designer and founder of Verdin New York, has been a student of the industry all his life.

Now a member of the Bridal Council of America, Nunez’s lifelong relationship with fashion began at a very young age, inspired while watching his mother design women’s apparel in Guadalajara, Mexico. With goals to achieve the American Dream, Nunez moved to Los Angeles to get a degree in fashion design at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandizing (FIDM) before moving to New York to pursue his own career in fashion.

As Nunez took on roles in leading couture houses, including Marchesa and Reem Acra among others, he became known for his craftsmanship, impeccable garment construction and timeless silhouettes.

Gustavo Nunez, Mexican American designer and founder of Verdin New York. Brian Thomas

When Verdin New York, named after Nunez’s mother, Maria, launched it was a true appreciation for all of the experiences and inspiration that shaped Nunez. The designer’s love of his Mexican culture combines with technical spirit in his designs that speak to the modern bride. His designs update the ideas of beauty and elegance and ensure that in the making of every gown the focus is on high quality materials, the cut, the best fit and refined finishes.

Here, Nunez speaks to Fairchild Studio about his 30 years of experience in the fashion industry, the evolution of Verdin New York and what’s next for the brand.

Fairchild Studio: Can you tell us about your start as a designer with over 30 years of experience in the fashion industry and what prompted you to start your own bridal brand?

Gustavo Nunez: When I first arrived in New York in 1995, I started as a pattern maker and designer’s assistant in a private label company. After that, I became the atelier manager for Rebeca Taylor and was a production director for companies such as Marchesa and Reem Acra, among others.

During the pandemic I was inspired to change direction – I was at home for almost three months and I couldn’t sit at home waiting for COVID to go away so I took the moment to design bridal.

Bridal design is something that I’ve wanted to do since designing my sister’s and friend’s wedding gowns. I loved the experience. I had also just gotten married the year before and had my own wedding experience to consider. While the world changed, I knew that brides were still going to get married. Weddings might be getting smaller or postponed but they need to be dressed for the most important day of their lives to walk down the aisle.

I decided to start by designing ten wedding gowns and show them to the salons I had always dreamed I could have designs in and see where it could lead me. Today, Verdin Bridal Couture Fashion House is based in New York Garment District.

Fairchild Studio: Verdin Bridal New York is still just two years old, in that time how has the company evolved?

G.N.: The change has been in my designs. I started by bringing the world of sportswear to bridal and slowly has been evolving to what I really love.

Fairchild Studio: How would you describe that design aesthetic that you’ve come to love?

G.N.: With my bridal collection I’m starting to be known for light, ethereal and romantic gowns. My designs are light and romantic with contemporary silhouettes with ethereal detailing, I use handmade embroideries, Italian laces, silk brocades and beautiful textures of textured fabrics. I oversee the entire process from the drape to the last bead or stitch.

Fairchild Studio: What is the inspiration behind your new collection?

G.N.: This season’s collection was inspired by my last trip to Italy ¬– the beautiful architecture, fountains and gardens. I wanted to create a light and romantic collection, the gowns are named after Italian cities and towns.

One of my favorite designs from the collection is a gown made from beautiful Italian lace. It has a light build corset with 3D flowers that look like an Italian garden.

Fairchild Studio: What’s next for Verdin?

G.N.: This season we are launching the Verdin Blanche collection which offers bridal gowns at a lower price point.

As for the future, we’re excited about more expansion! I showed my first collection at Fall of 2021 and my collection was picked up by Bergdorf Goodman in NY, Ultimate Bride in Chicago, among others. Since then, we have continued to open new salons every season and would like to continue doing so. We are now in the most exclusive salons in the United States, Japan, Korea and the Middle East. Next, we would love to be in Latin America, Europe and the rest of the world!

Verdin Bridal.

Introducing The Verdin Blanche

This season, Verdin New York Bridal Couture will offer a new collection, the Verdin Blanche, with the goal of bringing the brand’s clean, modern designs to new audiences and new markets.

The most notable difference between the Verdin Bridal Couture and the new Verdin Blanche collection is the price point, which expects a $2,500 to $4,000 price compared to the $4,000 and up price range of Verdin Couture.

“Being in trunk shows all over the country last year, I noticed that the lower price point is very popular and I wanted to create some designs that can help us expand to other markets in the world such as Mexico and Latin America and Europe,” said Nunez.

Moreover, Gustavo Nunez, designer and founder of Verdin New York, acknowledged that the collection was created to keep up with the changing trends and evolving needs of the market. “I wanted to keep evolving as a designer, so I needed to create a collection that understands the market,” he said. “I feel that we need to keep evolving as the market also changes.”

Importantly, Nunez stressed that the Verdin Blanche collection will be carrying on the romantic, couture aesthetic he has created with Verdin’s main line, using light stretch crepes, satins, organza, laces and a little beading.

Verdin Bridal Couture is an American Company based and manufactured in New York City. The Verdin Blanche collection will be shown at bridal week in New York City.