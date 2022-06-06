Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: The Latest for Fashion of the Next Generation? Digital Upcycling

Beauty

Inside Brok’s Sudden Departure From Sephora

Fashion

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role During Platinum Jubilee Weekend

Versace Home Stages Installation at Milan’s Palazzo della Permanente

The installation is a key element of the expansion of the brand's division and takes place during Milan Design Week

Versace
The Versace Home installation at the Permanente in Milan courtesy of Versace

MILAN Marking the new course for Versace Home, the Milan-based brand is staging an installation at the Palazzo della Permanente during the city’s Design Week.

Donatella Versace has partnered with architects and designers Roberto Palomba and Ludovica Serafini to present the brand’s latest home collection and introduce its new outdoor line, reflecting the company’s plans to further expand the division.

As reported, Versace Home was previously manufactured internally, but last year the company unveiled the first designs under a licensing agreement inked in call 2020 with Luxury Living, part of Lifestyle Design Group.

The set installation is bold, with red one of the main colors, expressed in the collection in a variety of shades across fabrics, leathers, precious silks and jacquards. Graphic works and LED walls create a dreamlike scenario.

Related Galleries

The La Medusa collection is displayed in an all-new vinyl covering also a reference to Versace’s latest fashion show  including a sofa, a bed and a Trono armchair.

 

Versace
The Versace Home latex sofa courtesy of Versace

The new Stiletto Outdoor collection will be shown in the Secret Garden of the Permanente.

The home collection will be offered in all of Versace’s directly operated stores around the world — in Los Angeles, New York, Miami — and is already displayed in the London and Paris units, as well as in the brand’s store that opened in Milan’s Via Durini last year.

Versace was one of the first fashion houses to launch home interiors in 1992, focused first on textiles. Porcelain tableware collections followed, inspired by the brand’s distinctive patterns — such as the Baroque themes, the Greek frieze and the signature Medusa head — and some of the prints from the fashion collections.

The collection has grown to include clothing for the bedroom and bathroom, furniture, wallpaper and accessories including vases, candles and even sculptures. The agreement with Lifestyle Design pertains only to Versace’s furniture. The brand’s textiles and accessories will continue to be produced internally, while Rosenthal remains its ceramics licensee, which will mark 30 years of collaboration in 2023. AS Création and Gardenia will continue to produce Versace’s wallpaper and floor tiles, respectively.

 

 

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Hot Summer Bags

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Versace Home Stages Installation at Palazzo

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad