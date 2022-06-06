Versace Home Stages Installation at Milan’s Palazzo della Permanente

MILAN – Marking the new course for Versace Home, the Milan-based brand is staging an installation at the Palazzo della Permanente during the city’s Design Week.

Donatella Versace has partnered with architects and designers Roberto Palomba and Ludovica Serafini to present the brand’s latest home collection and introduce its new outdoor line, reflecting the company’s plans to further expand the division.

As reported, Versace Home was previously manufactured internally, but last year the company unveiled the first designs under a licensing agreement inked in call 2020 with Luxury Living, part of Lifestyle Design Group.

The set installation is bold, with red one of the main colors, expressed in the collection in a variety of shades across fabrics, leathers, precious silks and jacquards. Graphic works and LED walls create a dreamlike scenario.

The La Medusa collection is displayed in an all-new vinyl covering — also a reference to Versace’s latest fashion show — including a sofa, a bed and a Trono armchair.

The new Stiletto Outdoor collection will be shown in the Secret Garden of the Permanente.

The home collection will be offered in all of Versace’s directly operated stores around the world — in Los Angeles, New York, Miami — and is already displayed in the London and Paris units, as well as in the brand’s store that opened in Milan’s Via Durini last year.

Versace was one of the first fashion houses to launch home interiors in 1992, focused first on textiles. Porcelain tableware collections followed, inspired by the brand’s distinctive patterns — such as the Baroque themes, the Greek frieze and the signature Medusa head — and some of the prints from the fashion collections.

The collection has grown to include clothing for the bedroom and bathroom, furniture, wallpaper and accessories including vases, candles and even sculptures. The agreement with Lifestyle Design pertains only to Versace’s furniture. The brand’s textiles and accessories will continue to be produced internally, while Rosenthal remains its ceramics licensee, which will mark 30 years of collaboration in 2023. AS Création and Gardenia will continue to produce Versace’s wallpaper and floor tiles, respectively.