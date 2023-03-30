Vibram Partners With UTMB on All World Series Events

UTMB World Series and Vibram SpA have teamed up in a new global partnership that extends across all 35 UTMB World Series events — including the renowned UTMB World Series Finals at UTMB Mont-Blanc.

The exclusive partnership positions Vibram as the Official Soles Technology Supplier of the UTMB World Series for the 2023-25 seasons.

Paolo Manuzzi, general manager of Vibram, said the world of trail running “is highly strategic for Vibram. The collaboration between Vibram and UTMB World Series stems from Vibram’s long-standing tradition of being close to outdoor sports enthusiasts.”

Vibram said the partnership is based on “shared values and ethics for the environment, passion for sports and commitment to the community.” Vibram also said it was founded “on a revolutionary technological innovation, the Carrarmato sole, “which redefined how athletes relate to the ground.” With more than 85 years of experience, Vibram said it continues to lead innovation in the sole sector, creating products that meet the needs of the most technical terrains and the most demanding consumers.

UTMB Group chief executive officer Frédéric Lénart said the partnership builds “on our successful partnership since 2008 with our pinnacle event, the UTMB Mont-Blanc. A brand renowned among the trail running community for the high quality of their trail running soles, Vibram will allow participants of the UTMB World Series to access top-of-the-range gear and perform better on the trails around the world.”

UTMB World Series runners are described as among the most passionate and committed people in the world, and with this partnership, the running community “will have the opportunity to increase confidence in their shoes during their race,” the company said, adding that it’s Vibram Sole Factor Mobile Lab will be on-site at numerous UTMB World Series events, “giving runners the chance to re-sole their trail shoes with Vibram soles for free, to help optimize performance and best understand the difference compared to other soles.”

Jérôme Bernard, who is the sport innovation marketing global director of Vibram, said the Vibram and UTMB World Series collaboration will help athletes and outdoor enthusiasts run with Vibram soles that feature high-performance technologies “such like Vibram Megagrip, Vibram Litebase and Vibram Traction Lug, specially designed for trail running and inspired by the performances of UTMB World Series runners.”

Next up on the UTMB World Series global calendar is a triple-header weekend from April 14 to 16 featuring the Desert RATS Trail Running Festival by UTMB in the U.S., the Ultra-Trail Ninghai by UTMB in China, and the Istria 100 by UTMB in Croatia.