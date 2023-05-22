×
Monday's Digital Daily: May 22, 2023

Fashion

Dior Cruise 2024

Men's

The Upward Trajectory of KidSuper’s Colm Dillane

Fashion

Valentino to Stage Next Couture Show at Château de Chantilly

Vibram’s Athlete Attempts to Climb Denali for Fastest Known Time

Mountain endurance athlete Meredith Edwards is attempting to beat the women’s record. 

Vibram
Meredith Edwards will attempt to beat the women's record for Denali. Vibram

Team Vibram member and mountain athlete Meredith Edwards is off to Denali to beat the current fastest known time for North America’s highest peak. The mountain summit’s elevation stands at 20,310 feet above sea level. The women’s record has been currently held by Katie Bono since 2017 for 21 hours and six minutes.

The Denali Speed Project was started by Edwards in the hopes to empower women to get into mountain sports. Edwards has been open about her personal sexual abuse trauma, which occurred at a young age and how running has given her an outlet to that suffering.

“Attempting this project is a stepping stone for women in mountain sports as I want to inspire others to not be afraid to pursue big goals,” Edwards said. “No matter the outcome, it’s important to show up and focus on the journey. I’m a product of everything that’s happened in my life and I’m grateful for the struggles that I have overcome because that is what made me the person I am today.”

As a two-time Division One athlete and UTMB performer, Edwards has won every distance in the ultra-running competition.

“Founded over 85 years ago, Vibram changed the game for athletes across various sports and disciplines and redefined how they relate to the ground through their footwear,” said Fabrizio Gamberini, global chief brand officer and president of Vibram. “Our support for Meredith embarking on this [fastest known time] is no different; we are in her corner and will support her journey on Denali no matter the outcome.”

