×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: March 2, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Rick Owens Sought an ‘Avedon-worthy’ Collection for Fall

Business

Nordstrom Closing Canada Stores; Q4 Declines Reported

Fashion

A Look at the Street Style During Paris Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in Fiscal 2022

In an exclusive interview, David Belhassen, founder of NEO Investment Partners, said revenue rose 42 percent to 58 million pounds last year, with more double-digit growth to come.  

Victoria and David Beckham in Paris at Rick Owens' January men's show.
Victoria and David Beckham in Paris at Rick Owens' January men's show. Stéphane Feugère/WWD

LONDON — Black is the color of year for Victoria Beckham, whose brand has hit a long-awaited milestone and turned profitable for the first time, according to the company’s private equity investor, NEO Investment Partners

In an exclusive interview ahead of Victoria Beckham’s fall 2023 runway show in Paris, David Belhassen, founder and managing partner of NEO, confirmed that 2022 EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, was positive.  

He did not give the specific EBITDA figure for Victoria Beckham Holdings Ltd., but the full profit and loss account will be published later this year when the brand posts its 2022 results on Companies House, the register of U.K. businesses.

Related Galleries

In fiscal 2021, the company reported that losses before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization more than halved to 2 million pounds compared with the previous year.

Belhassen said that, had it not been for the COVID-19-related lockdowns, the business would have reported a positive EBITDA two years ago. 

He added that in 2022 revenues were up 42 percent to around 58 million pounds, and that he’s expecting further, strong double-digit growth in 2023.  

Belhassen described the business as “healthy” with 3.2 million pounds in bank debt, mostly for working capital. 

During an interview at NEO’s London offices, Belhassen also talked about the myriad changes that helped make Beckham’s brand profitable, and about his medium-term projections, and aspirations, for the business.

NEO, which specializes in high-end lifestyle brands such as Ami Paris, Vuarnet, Valextra, Pierre Marcolini and Ladurée, purchased a minority stake in Beckham’s business for approximately 30 million pounds in 2017.

The deal valued the business at around 100 million pounds, and NEO became a shareholder alongside David and Victoria Beckham.

Belhassen described NEO as “a very long-term investor. I like to build businesses over time.” Entrepreneurs, he said, “put their soul into their company and then they invite you into their work and their life. Partnering with them is like marriage.”

He invests in small businesses with revenues ranging between 5 million pounds and 20 million pounds, and said he enjoys working with entrepreneurs who have ideas that stir desire in the minds of consumers.  

These entrepreneurs, he added, conjure “something totally intangible that creates an impulse, a desire,” said Belhassen, who is as enthusiastic about Ladurée macarons as he is about Marcolini’s chocolate bunnies and Beckham’s bestselling watch chain clutch.

The clutch style, part of a major accessories push, will enable Beckham’s business to achieve “more than” 100 million pounds in revenue in the next couple of years, Belhassen said.  

Around half of that will come from fashion, with the other half generated by the beauty and skin care business which Belhassen helped Beckham to launch in 2019. 

Victoria Beckham Beauty, which is mainly an online, direct-to-consumer business, has since expanded its footprint by opening a U.K. warehouse and striking a deal with Bergdorf Goodman in fall 2021. The website has added storefronts in Australia and Canada, two of its top-performing markets.

Going forward, profits are set to grow further due to a number of changes at the company.  

As reported in 2021, Beckham consolidated her fashion offer under a single Victoria Beckham label, and slashed the average price point to around 550 pounds. 

Encouraged by demand for her beauty products and growing brand recognition, Beckham also lowered the entry price points of the collection to around 100 pounds.   

In a 2021 interview, Beckham told WWD she loves to see her beauty and fashion products work together as part of a full lifestyle offer, “and we’ve done a lot of mixing between beauty and fashion. We want to support our customers, facilitate their lives, produce a curation where you find these [beauty and fashion] products together.” 

The company has also refined its sourcing, supply chain, manufacturing and distribution to ensure that deliveries land on time. Beckham showcases four collections a year, following the seasonal calendar, and has reduced stock keeping units by about 30 to 35 percent, compared with past years.

The strategy wasn’t all about subtraction.

Beckham also relaunched footwear and leather goods under the new brand and pricing structure and introduced the VB Body collection last spring.  

Belhassen said that, in addition to those changes, work has been going on in the back end of the business. They’ve added a finance team and upgraded the IT and digital planning systems for the day-to-day operation of the wholesale and retail businesses. 

Belhassen said that Beckham and her design and product teams now have full visibility on sales “every day, and every week. There is a constant flow of information which the creative team can use. It means they can work with freedom and with confidence.”

The U.K., Europe and the U.S. are currently Beckham’s top three markets, and Belhassen said the U.S. is fast becoming number one. Worldwide, e-commerce is growing in the double digits. The next push will be in Japan, China and Korea, he added. 

Belhassen said Beckham has embraced the changes with vigor, positivity and a ferocious work ethic. “Victoria has been unbelievable — on fire — and taking on every single challenge,” said Belhassen, adding that showing in Paris was a “massive” move for her.

Beckham staged her first runway show in Paris last September. On Friday, Beckham’s second Paris show will take place once again at the 17th-century church and monastery of Val-de-Grâce in the 5th arrondissement.  

Belhassen said he invested in Beckham’s business because her approach is authentic, and because she wants to offer best-in-market products, which she’d be proud to wear herself, he said. “She wants to create a legacy,” said Belhassen, who confirmed that NEO is partnering with her for the long term.  

“I’ve never made an investment for the sake of investing. I have to love the product and the people, and it has to be an amazing adventure. It has to be genuine,” he said. 

While many private equity firms would look to exit in three to five years, Belhassen stays in the game for longer.

He remains invested in Ami Paris even after selling shares to Sequoia Capital China in 2021, and has held stakes in the Belgian chocolatier Pierre Marcolini and Vuarnet for nine years and eight years, respectively. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

Hot Summer Bags

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Hits a Milestone, Turning Profitable in 2022 

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad