The Global Licensing Group has teamed with Licensing International to hold Licensing Week Virtual, which is a five-day, online-only program that runs June 15 to 19 and “aims to bring together the global licensing community at a time when physical networking and deal-making is unfeasible.”

Organizers said the licensing industry is a $292.8 billion global business, and is experiencing a “temporary disruption as a result of the current pandemic.” Consumers have shifted to digital platforms that includes gaming and streaming as well as social media — all of which impacts the licensing industry and the flow of deals.

Licensing Week Virtual has the support of sponsors, which includies Brainbase, Beanstalk, Bioworld Merchandising, Easyriders, Jewel Branding & Licensing, NFLPA, OpSec, Sagoo, The Smurfs, Ubisoft and ViacomCBS, among others.

Speakers include executives from Netflix, Beanstalk, Fashion Angels, The Brand Liaison and The Kraft Heinz Co., among many others.

Anna Knight, vice president of the Global Licensing Group, said attendees will experience the same elements as a physical event: connections and learning. Knight said the event features a Matchmaking Service “that allows attendees to search for, connect and secure meetings before the show begins” as well as an “interactive and colorful expo floor featuring 30-plus exhibitors spanning entertainment, gaming, lifestyle brands and more.” There’s also a “Pitch the Brands” contest.

In regard to the main focus area and topics, Knight said organizers “designed the five-day program to reflect each corner of the industry — Brands & Lifestyle, Characters & Entertainment, Art, Design & Emerging Categories and Licensing University.”

“Each day spotlights themes, topics and conversations that are top-of-mind for anyone in the business of brand licensing,” she explained. “Excitingly, topical seminars explore how television and video games will drive a global economy that beats to the drum of pop culture, especially in light of television consumption skyrocketing as a result of the stay-at-home mandate.”

Knight also said the event showcases sessions aimed at helping companies better to navigate the pandemic. “Now more than ever our community needs to work together and pool learnings in order to adapt to the new normal,” Knight said. “Session topics include consumer and marketing trends post-COVID-19, marketing in the new normal, and how the landscape has changed with regard to negotiating license agreements.”