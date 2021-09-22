Vivienne Westwood is Developing and Launching Products Faster Through PTC

Based on PTC’s FlexPML, Accenture has helped Vivienne Westwood design and deploy a new retail product lifecycle management platform from PTC to enable the company to develop and launch new products with more speed.

Using PTC’s platform, data sources are integrated into the design and development of products processes to enable the company to understand where a product is at each stage of its lifecycle. With the new retail solution in place, the global fashion company said in a statement it expects to significantly improve and accelerate its product development and sources processes.

“Vivienne Westwood required us to quickly understand and improve their ways of working and be flexible when it came to changes in the project scope,” said Alberto Codrino, managing director for Industry X at Accenture. “Working closely with their IT and business teams, and with the support of the PTC team, we were able to help the brand quickly take advantage of data and digital to redefine how it develops products.”

Through its PTC platform, Viviene Westwood will have complete visibility for design and development-related activities across product categories. Additionally, the solution allows for a more seamless and secure communication thread and collaboration for the design and production processes both internally and with supply chain partners.

“The majority of our prototypes, samples and production items are outsourced, and we have a complex and heterogeneous supply chain to manage,” said Antony Calabrò, CIO at Vivienne Westwood. “We chose PTC FlexPLM for its supply chain and product development capabilities, its intuitive and highly visual user interface, and its information security and system stability. Accenture’s expertise and proven track record in the fashion industry and with PLM were instrumental in launching and having it deliver business value in a short timeframe.”

Notably, according to the company, these processes were previously done manually – a time-consuming practice that was not supported by enterprise applications. And done manually, the company was open to duplicate data entry, poor collaboration with partners and missed deadlines.

“We are proud to be selected to help meet Vivienne Westwood’s solution requirements around user experience, security and performance, enabling them to achieve a rapid return on investment,” Bill Brewster, senior vice president and general manager of PTC’s Retail business unit. “We look forward to helping this iconic brand further optimize its digital product creation strategy and support its go-to-market operations.”