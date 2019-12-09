As the VSCO girl meme gained popularity across high schools earlier this fall, brands, marketers and the media tried to figure out not only how this Generation Z subculture evolved, but also ways to make money from them.

For the uninitiated, the social media meme spotlights teenage girls who don oversize T-shirts, use environmentally friendly metal straws and carry their Hydro Flask-branded bottles in Fjallräven backpacks. They like shopping at Urban Outfitters, and tout their looks on VSCO, the photo app, as well as TikTok and Instagram. But for most images, they use Polaroid- and Fujifilm-branded instant print cameras.

So while the experts try to figure out how to tap this market, WWD is showcasing a few VSCO girl must-haves for the holiday shopping season:

Hydro Flask 21-ounce standard mouth insulated bottle with sport cap, $35.95 on hydroflask.com. Editor’s note: To make it authentic, VSCO girls cover their Hydro Flasks in stickers.

AC/DC distressed T-shirt dress, $44 at Urban Outfitters. The retailer’s Nirvana unplugged T-shirt dress is also trending as a “most popular” item on its web site this holiday shopping season.

Fjällräven‘s Classic Kånken backpack is made of “hard-wearing Vinylon fabric” and features a zipper that opens the full, main compartment, fjallraven.com, $80. For the holidays, the company is offering free shipping for orders over $100.

Birkenstock women’s Arizona soft footbed sandals, at dickssportinggoods.com, $134.99. For the winter, can be paired with Smartwool women’s traditional snowflake socks, $24.95. Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering free shipping this holiday season for orders over $25.

And especially for the holidays, velvet Scrunchies from claires.com, $2.99 each — to be worn mostly on the wrist.