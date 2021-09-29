Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 29, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2022

Accessories

Jennifer Lopez on Her Fall Footwear for DSW, Video Game and Custom Avatar

Business

TikTok Shopping Is Now Official

W.L. Gore Plans Fall 2022 Introduction for New Membrane

The company considers its membrane to be the foundation of a new system.

HEADING OUTDOORS: Gore-Tex products with an innovative ePae membrane will be rolled out at retail in the fall of 2022.

In announcing the news Wednesday, W.L. Gore & Associates noted that the development builds upon research that its former leader, scientist and inventor Bob Gore, developed in 1969. Gore died last fall.

Gore Associates is building on its experience with expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene, or ePTFE, knowledge of polymer processing and materials science to create an expanded membrane on expanded Polyethylene, or ePE. The company claims that more than 40 years of expertise has gone into this innovation. The end result is a microporous ePE material with what is described as a “strong polymer scaffold.”

Translation? Combining the ePE with polyurethane is said to create “durably waterproof, windproof and breathable membrane” while remaining lightweight. The membrane can be bonded to textiles such as backer or face textiles to form a Gore-Tex laminate.

Related Galleries

The first rollout of products featuring the innovation will be available in select consumer fabrics that are Gore-Tex products in fall 2022. It will be used for footwear, gloves and apparel and will be covered by the brand’s “Guaranteed to Keep You Dry” pledge.

Adidas, Arc’teryx, Dakine, Patagonia, Rausch, Salomon and Ziener will be among the first to offer products featuring Gore’s new ePE membrane in the fourth quarter of next year. In addition to merchandise geared for the outdoors and snow sports, there will be lifestyle items, too.

The membrane will be the foundation of a broader system, as in a base material for developing waterproof and breathable fabrics, according to Matt Decker, global technical and innovation leader for consumer fabrics at W. L. Gore & Associates.

The company said the combination of the ePE material and low membrane mass results in a lower carbon footprint, as measured by Higg MSI. The development is meant to advance the goal of Gore’s Fabrics Division to be free of PFCs of environmental concerns over the life cycle of its consumer products.

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Gore-Tex Products to Get Another Membrane

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad