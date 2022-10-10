×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Tracking the Growth of Wellness

Beauty

Assessing Inclusivity in the Wellness Industry

Business

Dover Street Market Beijing Relocates to Forbidden City-adjacent Luxury Mall

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

Steve Denton of UPS subsidiary, Ware2Go, discusses why partnerships are the secret sauce to combatting a busy shopping season.

UPS
Ware2Go. Courtesy Image.

Many consumers began holiday shopping as early as July for the 2022 season; still, as the holidays approach, experts say brands and retailers can expect another year of hectic, peak levels of shipments.

According to data from Ware2Go, the UPS company that simplifies the end-to-end supply chain to enable merchants to compete and grow, a full 95 percent of merchants have had to adjust their planning in response to supply chain disruptions and market conditions, starting with inventory planning. For 68 percent of small- and medium-size businesses (SMBs), this means changing up their inventory ordering strategy in some way this holiday season including changing the types of products they’re purchasing (33 percent), ordering more inventory than in previous years (23 percent) and ordering inventory earlier than previous years (21 percent).

Related Galleries

The good news for SMBs, Ware2Go’s data indicated, is that consumer preference for online shopping is up, with 83 percent of consumers reporting that they often discover new brands when they shop online, presenting opportunities for SMBs to reach more shoppers.

However, when it comes to shipping, consumers’ expectations are rising. While Ware2Go’s consumer survey data found that in 2021 57 percent of consumers said they had lowered expectations for timely shipping, this year, only 16 percent have lower expectations around one- to two-day shipping. Sixty-five percent of consumers also expect small brands to ship as fast, or faster, than major chains.

With an approach rooted in analytics, Ware2Go has been a go-to for many SMBs combatting the continuous challenges of today’s consumer expectations. Notably, the company reported 75 million requests during peak season in 2021, compared to 42 million in 2020. In fact, 18 percent of Ware2Go’s customer base who previously used Amazon for fulfillment needs now rely on Ware2Go. For the customer, shopping with a brand that uses Ware2Go over Amazon, offers the advantage of keeping their data while brands are able to effectively drive sales.

Steve Denton, chief executive officer of Ware2Go.

Here, Steve Denton, chief executive officer of Ware2Go, speaks to WWD about the challenges facing SMBs ahead of a challenging holiday season, learnings from seasons past, and the strategic approach that Ware2Go brings to its partners.

WWD: How would you describe today’s challenges and competitive retail environment for these SMBs?

Steve Denton: The retail environment is competitive on all fronts — from cost-per-click advertising, all the way down to warehouse space and carrier capacity. At Ware2Go, we’re addressing three main challenges for our merchants.

  • Consumers have high expectations around fulfillment. We’ve known for a long time that they want one- to two-day delivery. Frankly, that’s old news. Today’s consumers are all individuals, and they want options. When they log on to an e-commerce marketplace or direct-to-consumer website, they expect a personalized experience. They want custom recommendations based on their browsing history, notifications when their size is low in stock, and they want options when it comes to fulfillment. They expect to see same-day, two-day, pick up in store and sustainable shipping options.
  • The lines between business-to-business and business-to-consumer have been blurred. No brand can just pick a lane anymore. They have to be set up to serve business-to-business and business-to-consumer customers with the same level of service — I like referring to it as business-to-everyone. Business-to-business shoppers are flocking to e-commerce, just like business-to-consumer. That means the entire commerce experience has to be digital.
  • The e-commerce explosion has changed labor planning in warehouses. Most sales come in over the weekend, so outbound order volume is highest on Monday and Tuesday. Then it softens throughout the rest of the week. It’s difficult to negotiate for labor if you can’t guarantee steady volume throughout the entire week.

WWD: What are the challenges facing SMBs this holiday, particularly as peak season approaches? 

S.D.: The supply chain is in better shape than it was this time last year, but we’re certainly not out of the woods yet. Freight rates are still elevated, and 42 percent of merchants report that the cost of freight has eaten into their margins this year. 

Warehouse capacity is tight, especially on the coasts. A lot of those capacity issues can be traced back to obsolete inventory. Many merchants are holding on to inventory that didn’t sell this year. Our survey data shows that 23 percent of merchants feel they overbought on inventory this past year, and 19 percent feel they invested in the wrong types of inventory. All of that deadstock is taking up valuable warehouse space that could be used for incoming seasonal products. 

Major retailers are facing many of the same challenges. We’ve all heard the predictions of deep discounts headed our way as big brands try to offload some of their obsolete inventory. However, those enterprise companies have a lot more leverage when they’re negotiating for warehouse space and labor. They’re shipping higher volumes over the road and over the rails, so they’re also getting better freight rates. 

SMBs can learn from that — there’s power in numbers. That’s why our model works so well. We’re aggregating merchants’ inventory and shipping volumes to give them that same kind of negotiating power. With our diverse network of partners, we can get them the space, labor and service levels they need to compete and win.

WWD: Looking back at holiday 2021, were there any particular learning moments you can share with SMBs?

S.D.: We surveyed consumers right after the 2021 holiday season and learned that 57 percent of consumers made a purchase from a new retailer last holiday — 37 percent did so because their preferred retailer was out of stock. This shows that consumers have a wealth of options. If you don’t have the right inventory in the right place at the right time, you’ll miss out on the sale. 

On the other hand, if you do have your inventory in the right place at the right time, you have to let consumers know that you have it on hand and that you can get it to them quickly. Advertising fast shipping promises at the top of the funnel is where you can really turn your supply chain into a competitive advantage.

WWD: How does Ware2Go help companies to simplify distribution fulfillment? 

S.D.: When a merchant enters our network, we take a data-driven approach to helping them decide exactly where their inventory needs to be distributed. We use our network optimization tool, NetworkVu, to ingest their historical sales data, identify where their customers are, and pinpoint the best warehouse locations to help them offer two-day ground shipping across the country. 

We’ve built a digitally connected supply chain that is as flexible and scalable as their digital sales channels. Our technology is integrated into our merchants’ tech stack so they’re not having to manage multiple platforms. They have a complete end-to-end view of their business, and they can pivot quickly when they see changes in demand patterns or identify new opportunities.

We’ve also aggregated and simplified fulfillment reporting to give merchants real, actionable business insights. We’re helping merchants better manage their inventory to prevent stockouts, optimize inventory carry costs and focus on their top performers.

WWD: Can walk us through Ware2Go’s strategic approach to working with SMBs?

S.D.: When we enter into a partnership with a merchant, we make it our business to provide them with the tools and insights they need to meet their full potential.

We’re leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence in some really exciting ways. We can tell merchants not only where they should be stocking their inventory, but how much they need to stock in each location, which skus are their top performers (and which ones are losing money), and which geographic markets they may want to expand into. Because these insights are based on machine learning, our recommendations only get more accurate the longer a merchant works with us.

WWD: How does Ware2Go stand apart from its competitors? 

S.D.: One of the things I’m most proud of is our commitment to create a more sustainable supply chain. E-commerce demand has increased most merchants’ carbon footprints, and we help mitigate that. That’s why every shipment that goes through our network — from full truckload to small parcel — is carbon offset at no additional cost to the merchant. It’s not something they have to enroll in or manage themselves. It’s just part of doing business with Ware2Go.

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

Hot Summer Bags

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad