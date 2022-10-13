×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE First Look: Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition Reaches Its Final Stop in New York

Business

Fendi Unveils New State-of-the-art Accessories Plant

Eye

All That Glitters and a Lot of Gold at New Musée Yves Saint Laurent Exhibition

Retail Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

Jane Hali & Associates' latest investment research examined retail trends in Europe.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 18, 2018: Pedestrians waiting to cross the Regent Street in London on a warm spring day
Regent Street in London. ifeelstock - stock.adobe.com

Jane Hali & Associates’ latest investment research focused on retail trends. Most notable was weaker consumer spending in Europe versus the U.S. Hali also said store openings and remodeling of stores in London were strongly evident.

Overall, Hali said Europe “displayed consumer strength in the luxury sector and weakness in all other categories.” In her research note, Hali said consumers “are more affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to its energy supply to Europe, inflation and recession threats.”

Hali said consumer discretionary categories “were hit harder than in the U.S. Although we saw signs of tourism returning, most retailers were not benefiting despite strong in-store assortments across apparel, footwear and accessories.”

As a result, Hali said her firm is “cautious of brands who have strong businesses in Europe,” such as PVH, Nike, Foot Locker, Abercrombie & Fitch, Levi Strauss & Co., VF Corp. and Crocs, among others.

Regarding the remodels and openings on Regent Street, Hali’s list included Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister with Gilly Hicks, Fabletics, Marc Jacobs, 66 North, Gym Shark, Levi Strauss & Co., Hugo Boss, Free People and Theory, among others on Regent Street. She also noted a Gilly Hicks stand-alone on Carnaby Street and an Arcytrxy in Piccadilly Circus.

Other notable changes were a Vans on Oxford Street that replaced a Miss Selfridge and an Ikea on Oxford replacing Topshop.

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

Hot Summer Bags

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Analyst Sees Weaker Consumer Spending in Europe

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad