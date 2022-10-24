×
Wedding Economy Provides Strong Growth Opportunities for Small Businesses

Intuit QuickBooks’ survey reveals the integral relationship between SMBs and the wedding industry.

flowers
Couples shared that they had worked with small businesses for a range of products and services including photographers, makeup artists, event planners, florists, bakers, caterers, hairstylists, DJs and more. Ivan Traimak - stock.adobe.com

While the pandemic led to engaged couples needing to shift, postpone and even cancel weddings, the wedding industry has certainly come back at full force — fueled largely by small businesses.

According to a survey conducted by Intuit QuickBooks of 500 U.S. adults that were married within the last year, 95 percent of couples worked with at least one small business. The company notes that the finding demonstrates a clear appetite from the consumers to choose to work with small businesses for their wedding day.

The opportunity through the wedding industry, the company said, is set to largely power small businesses’ growth in 2022 and beyond — especially due to the large scope of elements that go into planning the perfect wedding. Couples shared that they had worked with these small businesses for a range of products and services including photographers, makeup artists, event planners, florists, bakers, caterers, hairstylists, DJs and more.

Still, across all categories, small businesses are going head-to-head with large vendors in the wedding space and some challenges come with that. Data in Intuit QuickBooks’ survey found that the number-one reason that couples chose to hire a bigger business was due to the small business not offering the same service (41 percent). Another third of respondents said they chose a larger vendor because the small business wasn’t available when they needed them.

Importantly, many couples are consciously deciding to work with a small vendor with nearly all (98 percent) of respondents reporting it was “important to work with a small business as a vendor.”

In part, this sentiment reflects the consumers’ overall desire to support small businesses, with a third of respondents reporting that they wanted to support local businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19. Digging deeper into why consumers find it essential to support small businesses, the company found that 44 percent of respondents felt that service would be better and more personalized using a small business vendor.

To take advantage of the opportunities that the wedding industry provides, the authors of the report highlight the need for small businesses to modernize methods of accepting payment as their business grows. Intuit QuickBooks’ survey revealed that the most popular form of payment is cash with 56 percent of consumers saying they had paid vendors in cash. Another two-thirds of respondents said they had used a credit card to pay vendors and 21 percent utilized cryptocurrency.

Overall, consumers of small business wedding vendors shared great appreciation and positive experiences. With 68 percent of respondents saying there was a “vendor that saved the day,” 74 percent reported that the vendor was a small business.

Notably, in a second survey report from Intuit QuickBooks, data revealed that consumers plan to spend 40 percent of their total holiday budget at small businesses, representing an $88 billion opportunity during the holiday shopping season.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

