In beauty and beyond, consumers are increasingly focused on filtering in wellness to every aspect of their lives. Now worth $4.2 trillion, according to the 2019 Global Wellness Summit report, the wellness industry has caused a shift in overall consumer behavior including shopping across all categories.

And consumers are not only spending on products but wellness experiences as well, and often these go hand in hand. For example, Peloton owners are also subscribing to a monthly app which increases the staying rate.