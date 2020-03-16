The coronavirus spread has caused closures in France and a lockdown in Spain.
As more cases of coronavirus are reported in Europe, France and Spain are taking more drastic measures to contain further spread.
Both France and Spain are following earlier moves by Italy, which has been on public lockdown since last week and has seen cases of the virus rise to 21,000 with more than 1,400 related deaths.
