4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

Micam Milano is gearing up for a big return next week for its 95th edition.

Slated to run Feb. 19-22, the international footwear trade fair is returning to its four-day format after seeing “encouraging signs of an upturn in the market,” show organizers said.

A total of 988 brands, including 451 foreign exhibitors, will be showcasing their products. New entries at this edition include Alberto Guardiani, Buffalo Boots, Cult, Kenneth Cole, Luciano Padovan, and Oxs.

According to Micam and Assocalzaturifici chair Giovanna Ceolini, the trade fair has always represented not only the litmus test for the market, but also a privileged opportunity to get a sneak peek at the trends of the future.

“At a pivotal moment for sustaining the economic recovery of the sector and bringing productivity back to pre-pandemic levels, this trade show represents an extraordinary opportunity,” Ceolini said in a statement. “The upcoming edition has a strong focus on innovation in retail and the latest developments in sustainability. Technological upgrading and digitisation are key factors in our industry that can help make footwear companies more attractive to new generations.”

Here, FN explores four things to know about next week’s show.

Micam X Has a New Look

Micam X, the trade fair’s innovation center, is returning to pavilion one this season with a new layout designed to showcase the transformations taking place in the shoemaking industry. Each area within Micam X will cover four main themes including trends and materials; sustainability; art fashion heritage and future; and the future of retail. These themes will also be covered in panel discussions throughout the event, with Federico Brugnoli, CEO and founder of Spin 360, serving as host.

Explore the Future of Retail Tech

This season sees the addition of a new area dedicated to the future of retail technologies as augmented reality and live shopping experiences become increasingly common. Futurecleo will present the magic mirror, a technology that allows customers to try on clothes and shoes virtually in real time. Dtech Lab, Bambuser and an Offbeat will simulate live shopping experiences. Footwearology will offer an AI-powered immersive experience revealing visuals of the shoe shop of the future. The Footwearist will present an example of on-demand manufacturing thanks to two 3D printers. And lastly, Zakeke will provide a 3D configurator that offers virtual 3D models ready to be customized.

A New Sustainably Certified Area

New this season is an area inside Micam X dedicated to VCS (Verified Carbon Standard) certified steps, the first certification mark for the footwear industry, awarded to companies that have embarked on a process of assessment, measurement, and improvement of their corporate sustainability performance in line with internationally recognized standards. This area will serve as the hub of Micam’s sustainably-focused brands and innovation highlights and is an evolution of last season’s Micam Sustainability Lab.

Emerging Designers and Startup Spotlights

Also inside Micam X, the trade show will be focusing on emerging designers in an area featuring 12 creatives from all of the world. These designers include 10.2 (France), Ahdiid (Italy), Éhonté (USA), Felipe Fiallo (Ecuador), ID-Eight (Italy&Korea), Marianna Mazza (Italy), Salone Monet (USA), Selva (Spain), Shoe Shoe (France), Sophie Benel (France), Sucette (Italy), Vandrelaar (Great Britain). This edition will also highlight startups and young entrepreneurs in footwear and fashion. Participating startups include Appcycled, Leath3R, Lab-go and iHeel.