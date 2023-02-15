×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 15, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Michael Kors RTW Fall 2023

Beauty

Can Sephora Revive Glossier?

Eye

The Mulberry Is Already the Coolest New Place to Go Out in New York

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

The international footwear trade show is back to a four-day format.

Micam Milan
Micam Milan courtesy of Micam

Micam Milano is gearing up for a big return next week for its 95th edition.

Slated to run Feb. 19-22, the international footwear trade fair is returning to its four-day format after seeing “encouraging signs of an upturn in the market,” show organizers said.

A total of 988 brands, including 451 foreign exhibitors, will be showcasing their products. New entries at this edition include Alberto Guardiani, Buffalo Boots, Cult, Kenneth Cole, Luciano Padovan, and Oxs.

According to Micam and Assocalzaturifici chair Giovanna Ceolini, the trade fair has always represented not only the litmus test for the market, but also a privileged opportunity to get a sneak peek at the trends of the future.

Related Galleries

“At a pivotal moment for sustaining the economic recovery of the sector and bringing productivity back to pre-pandemic levels, this trade show represents an extraordinary opportunity,” Ceolini said in a statement. “The upcoming edition has a strong focus on innovation in retail and the latest developments in sustainability. Technological upgrading and digitisation are key factors in our industry that can help make footwear companies more attractive to new generations.”

Here, FN explores four things to know about next week’s show.

Micam X Has a New Look

Micam X, the trade fair’s innovation center, is returning to pavilion one this season with a new layout designed to showcase the transformations taking place in the shoemaking industry. Each area within Micam X will cover four main themes including trends and materials; sustainability; art fashion heritage and future; and the future of retail. These themes will also be covered in panel discussions throughout the event, with Federico Brugnoli, CEO and founder of Spin 360, serving as host.

Micam Milano
CREDIT: MARCO FERRARIO

Explore the Future of Retail Tech

This season sees the addition of a new area dedicated to the future of retail technologies as augmented reality and live shopping experiences become increasingly common. Futurecleo will present the magic mirror, a technology that allows customers to try on clothes and shoes virtually in real time. Dtech Lab, Bambuser and an Offbeat will simulate live shopping experiences. Footwearology will offer an AI-powered immersive experience revealing visuals of the shoe shop of the future. The Footwearist will present an example of on-demand manufacturing thanks to two 3D printers. And lastly, Zakeke will provide a 3D configurator that offers virtual 3D models ready to be customized.

A New Sustainably Certified Area

New this season is an area inside Micam X dedicated to VCS (Verified Carbon Standard) certified steps, the first certification mark for the footwear industry, awarded to companies that have embarked on a process of assessment, measurement, and improvement of their corporate sustainability performance in line with internationally recognized standards. This area will serve as the hub of Micam’s sustainably-focused brands and innovation highlights and is an evolution of last season’s Micam Sustainability Lab.

Emerging Designers and Startup Spotlights

Also inside Micam X, the trade show will be focusing on emerging designers in an area featuring 12 creatives from all of the world. These designers include 10.2 (France), Ahdiid (Italy), Éhonté (USA), Felipe Fiallo (Ecuador), ID-Eight (Italy&Korea), Marianna Mazza (Italy), Salone Monet (USA), Selva (Spain), Shoe Shoe (France), Sophie Benel (France), Sucette (Italy), Vandrelaar (Great Britain). This edition will also highlight startups and young entrepreneurs in footwear and fashion. Participating startups include Appcycled, Leath3R, Lab-go and iHeel.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

Hot Summer Bags

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

4 Things to Know About Next Week’s Micam Show in Milan

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad