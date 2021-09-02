Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Pucci Confirms Camille Miceli as Artistic Director

Fashion

Prada, Theaster Gates Launch Experimental Design Lab

Fashion

Why Luxury Brands Are Sitting Out the Resale Market Boom

The New Salvatore Ferragamo

Eyes will be on the new phase of the Florence-based company, which is expecting the arrival of new CEO Marco Gobbetti and, most likely, the appointment of a new creative director.

Salvatore Ferragamo RTW Fall 2021
Salvatore Ferragamo, fall 2021 Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo

MILAN — The Salvatore Ferragamo company is transforming.

Its next phase, however, won’t be fully kicked off until the arrival of newly appointed chief executive officer and general manager Marco Gobbetti, who is expected to stay on as CEO of Burberry until the end of the year.

In an extraordinary board meeting in July, chaired by Leonardo Ferragamo, the Florence-based company said it had reached an agreement with current CEO Micaela le Divelec Lemmi. She will exit on Sept. 7, after the release of Ferragamo’s first-half financial results.

From that date and until Gobbetti joins, all executive powers will be exercised by vice chairman Michele Norsa. Exactly when Gobbetti will be released from his contractual obligations at Burberry has not yet been revealed.

No matter — eyes will be on the executive’s expected transformation of Ferragamo, which has been through a wave of changes and a turnaround under le Divelec Lemmi. A Gucci veteran, she first joined Ferragamo as chief corporate officer and was named CEO in 2018, but her efforts were thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gobbetti’s successful track record at Burberry ranges from raising the brand’s luxury position and culling the wholesale client list to focusing on full-price sales, taking ownership of the leather goods business and attracting a new, younger generation of shoppers thanks to the designs of creative director Riccardo Tisci, who Gobbetti recruited.

Related Galleries

However, the future in terms of creative direction remains a question mark at Ferragamo. Creative director Paul Andrew left in May and a successor has not been named, as the collections are being designed by the in-house team. Observers believe it is extremely unlikely one will be appointed before Gobbetti’s arrival and wonder if Tisci could follow the executive from Burberry, but several sources in Milan do not believe that is an option.

Le Divelec Lemmi will walk away with more than 1.97 million euros as a consideration for the early termination of her contract as she was supposed to remain CEO of the company until Dec. 31, 2023.

Gobbetti, who took up the CEO role at Burberry in July 2017, early in his career served as CEO of Moschino, and later spent 13 years at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, where he was CEO of Givenchy, working with Tisci. He later decamped to Celine, where he worked with Phoebe Philo.

Unlike Burberry, which is an entirely public company, the Ferragamo family still owns a large stake in and part-manages the business, which is listed in Milan.

The brand’s source of sales is high-end leather accessories and fall well within the methodical Gobbetti’s area of expertise.

Gobbetti will be Ferragamo’s fourth CEO in five years: Norsa stepped down in 2016 after a decade and Eraldo Poletto left in 2018 after fewer than two years on the job, succeeded by le Divelec Lemmi.  

Analysts see Gobbetti’s arrival as delaying a potential sale of Ferragamo, allowing the executive to engineer and execute a turnaround plan after years of a slowdown at the brand. 

Speculation about a possible sale of Ferragamo has swirled for years, and has always been denied by the family, which has been easing out of top roles and hiring outside managers to take the business forward.

In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, Salvatore Ferragamo’s revenues fell 33.5 percent to 916 million euros, hurt by the impact of the pandemic, but business has been picking up, boosted by Greater China and North America.

Ferragamo in July reported preliminary revenues of 524 million euros for the first six months of this year, up 44.1 percent, compared with 363 million euros in the same period of 2020. In the second quarter of 2021, sales soared 91.3 percent compared with the same period last year.

The figures exclude the company’s fragrance business, which will be licensed to Inter Parfums Inc. effective from October, and it is reclassified as discontinued operations.

As reported, the fragrance license will last for an initial term of 10 years and marks a turning point for Ferragamo’s beauty business as its fragrance division was managed in-house for the last two decades. To ensure the continuity of the Made in Italy production and the highest level of synergies with the fashion house, Inter Parfums will operate the Ferragamo fragrance business through a wholly owned company based in Florence.

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

What to Watch: The New Salvatore

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad