×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fashion Industry Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as Period of National Mourning Begins in U.K.

Eye

Everything to Know About Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral, U.K. National Mourning, New Royal Titles

Business

Raf Simons, Burberry Cancel Shows, Department Stores Go Dark as U.K. Mourns Queen Elizabeth II

Brands Are Back at Who’s Next, Impact and Bijorhca, Despite Uncertain Times

Buyers spoke of stable budgets, but were nevertheless wary of a complex cocktail of rising prices and global temperatures.

The scene at Who’s Next.
The scene at Who’s Next.
ALT
Calanque Swimwear
eau swim
View ALL 9 Photos

PARIS — The theme of an American-style sports competition set the energetic tone for a return to normal scale for Who’s Next, Impact and Bijorhca. Held from Sept. 2 to 5 at the Porte de Versailles, the combined trade shows drew almost 1,500 brands, including nearly 40 percent newcomers, marking a return to pre-pandemic levels, according to organizers. 

The number of visitors was up 30 percent compared to September 2021, with a majority of attendees hailing from Europe, and a particularly busy first day, though attendance during the four-day event ebbed and flowed.

“This edition marks a real comeback,” said Frédéric Maus, general director of WSN Développement, which organizes the event. 

Related Galleries

“I think we’ve reached this level because we never missed a buying session or cut ourselves off from our ecosystem of exhibitors and visitors. [During the height of the pandemic] we continued to meet with them in smaller formats when necessary,” he said, noting this was the first edition without major constraints designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“We got through a period that wasn’t easy, but we’ve come out of it,” he added. Visitors from most countries, excluding China, were able to attend the event. 

At the entrance, dancers performed with basketballs and did acrobatics as attendees were welcomed by recorded sounds of cheering crowds, as if entering a sports stadium — never mind the row of lounging smokers churning out a veil of cigarette smoke at the door.

Once inside, while visitors spoke of optimism about a spring 2023 season promising bright color, most shared feelings of uncertainty about the coming months. Inflation, climate change, the energy crisis and ongoing war in Ukraine left buyers and exhibitors struggling to foresee the road ahead, while admitting expectations were low. 

“It’s an uncertain period, because our customers might shop differently, and we don’t really know how. For the moment we feel they’ll probably consume less,” said Régis Pennel, founder of online French retailer L’Exception. “We’ll compensate that drop by recruiting more customers, which will allow us to continue to grow. But I think each individual customer will consume less.”

Nevertheless, he expects L’Exception to end the year with 60 percent growth in sales versus 2019. “We’re lucky to be in a higher-quality bracket of products that are made to last, with a big focus on eco-responsible manufacturing. We are as transparent as possible about it,” he added. 

L’Exception buyers were more “careful” about making purchases “because there’s been a lot of inflation on prices, and at a certain point, the customer won’t follow in terms of cost increases,” said Pennel. He also noticed some price tags did not appear justified by material costs alone, and were more a reflection of brand repositioning. “This is probably not the best time to reposition oneself [as a higher-end brand],” he added.

Buyer Marcel Lassance, who worked for Paris concept store Merci for more than a decade and is now buying for Japanese clients, agreed the the current situation was hard. “Prices are changing every week for fabric, and there are problems with container shipping, so we don’t really know what’s going on. We’re at a point where we’re happy to get 70 percent of a shipment. It’s complicated,” he said.

Like many others, Lassance praised Impact, the sustainable fair attached to Who’s Next, and the large recycled material offering. Following a summer of record heatwaves and fires, climate change and eco-responsibility are more pressing topics than ever for both buyers and exhibitors. That was particularly visible in sustainable trends such as materials made of recycled plastic waste from the ocean, or food industry by-products. The number of vegan brands has also taken off.

“I noticed a lot more authentic, eco-responsible brands with a focus on transparent production, so that you can really trace everything back to the source. [Brands] are sending strong messages, and you can feel a real social awareness, which is very important for us,” said Alexandra Tistounet, men’s buyer for Printemps.

“Impact has shown that when things go in the right direction [in terms of eco-responsibility], they evolve pretty fast,” said Maus. “With the summer we’ve just experienced, I think we’re just starting to understand we’ve gone too far. It’s visible. We feel it.”

The trade show is stepping up efforts to reduce its environmental impact. Its carpeting is recycled into insulating material, and energy used for heating will be reduced this winter. As reported, as of January, animal fur will no longer be accepted at WSN’s fairs. Meanwhile, the next edition of Who’s Next in January will last three days, instead of four, to help reduce costs.

As the pandemic pushed many physical events to go virtual, Maus resisted, preferring to use the online marketplace Comexposium as a complement to physical meetings. 

“I don’t believe in virtual trade shows, because a trade show is the opposite of that. It’s about meeting and exchanging with people and feeling something. I think we tried to dismiss large, physical events a little too soon,” he said. 

That said, people need a “strong enough reason” to attend, he said. To that end, he added the Interfilière lingerie show to Who’s Next, Impact and Bijorhca, with the first combined edition launching in January 2023. 

After years of limited physical shows, “we’re seeing an appetite for newness,” concluded Maus.

“I’m psyched about this show. It was really good for us,” commented Gale Mayron King, creator of Pennsylvania-based niche beauty brand Jao Ltd., specializing in natural, multifunctional skin care. Her booth was in the Villa Beauté area dedicated to personal care items.

She was not the only one. “We’ve seen brands that are happy overall with Who’s Next, and returning to a successful trade show format,” said Pennel, who felt the burst of colorful collections also lent a positive note.

Other color trends included a continuation of purples, greens, browns, burgundy, and more sunlit shades and peachy pinks. 

Key trends spotted by womenswear buyer Anne Jacob at L’Exception were longer shorts for women; metallic accessories and sneakers, and ‘80s-tinged color pops inspired by the hit series “Stranger Things.” 

“The kimono trend is skyrocketing,” noted Murielle Darques, owner of accessories boutique Coraline in the northern French city of Caen. “This trade show is a must-see,” she added, noting she liked the brown color trends. “It’s a base, and you can do everything with it.”

Darques reported that sales at her store were back to pre-pandemic levels. “I’ve stayed optimistic and haven’t lowered my budget. This year, customers were back and wanted to treat themselves,” she said.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Brand: Weng Studio
Designer: Weng Tzuchun 

Taiwanese brands were back in-person for the first time in two years, with a collective of young designers.

Among them, Weng-Studio by Taiwanese designer Weng Tzuchun, founded in 2020, featured his latest collection, Symphony of Glow. Like a Monet painting, garments in ethereal yellow-greens, pinks and lavenders played with light, revealing new aspects and details when seen up close. “I want to catch the weather changing, and to give a fresh, hopeful feeling,” said Tzuchun. Clothing is made and designed in Italy and priced between 160 euros and 400 euros retail. 

Brand: Rainodd
Designer: Bianca Benloukil

One-year-old, Amsterdam-based Rainodd is a line of waterproof, unisex ponchos made of RPET recycled plastic, which is also infinitely recyclable. Inspired by how locals weathered the rain season in Bali, founder Bianca Benloukil designed an eco-responsible poncho to “bring to Europe.” She strives to make garments “that do the least harm to the planet.” Materials contain perfluorinated hydrocarbons, or PFCs.  Benloukil designs her own prints and is working on a unisex trench coat. “This is my first trade show, and I see it’s working really well, so I’m reassured,” she said. Retail price: 125 euros.

Brand: Liberadd
Designer: Kyoo Sun Lee

Elsewhere in Impact, South Korea-based Liberadd by designer Kyoo Sun Lee, launched this year, featured comfy, minimalist and feminine silhouettes with oversize volumes inspired by curving waves. They’re made with graphene, a high-functioning and sustainable fabric. “I wanted women to feel powerful while wearing this, but also feminine at the same time,” said Sun Lee. Garments contain a combination of graphene-injected recycled nylon and cotton. Graphene is extracted from carbon, and strengthens other fabric materials, effectively reducing the amount of blended material needed. It is antibacterial, antistatic, UV-blocking, and offers thermal insulation. Wholesale prices range from 60 euros to 220 euros.

Brand: MoEa
Designer: Achille Gazagnes

MoEa, the Paris-based vegan sneakers brand created in 2021 by Achille Gazagnes, has already entered the U.S. and U.K. markets. The label’s bio-based sneakers are made from agricultural waste from the grape, apple, pineapple, cactus and corn food industry. The vegan leather is naturally dyed, and most materials are sourced in Italy, barring the Mexican-sourced cactus. Manufacturing is in Portugal. A new model made of upcycled mangoes will be coming out soon. “Our carbon footprint assessment showed 89 percent less carbon print than for the same product made of leather,” said Gazagnes. Shoe soles are made of recycled bamboo. Retail prices range from 149 euros to 189 euros. 

Brand: Mono Skincare
Founder: Laurie Mias

In the beauty section, young French brand Mono Skincare presented its refillable, prebiotic and natural skin care products. Designed by pharmacists for sensitive skin, with no added perfumes, thickeners or other chemicals, their range of small, solid capsules are dropped into reusable glass bottles, which are filled with water at home, effectively reducing their transport carbon footprint. By supporting and maintaining the skin’s natural microbiome, largely thanks to hero ingredients such as inulin, products are designed to balance skin. New items include an antiage Soft Facial Peeling, and an antipollution Everyday Mist is set to launch in 2023. Retail prices range from 28 euros to 88 euros.

Brand: ALT
Designer: Théo Jocquet

Launched in April of this year, ALT in Paris presented its unisex silver and gold vermeil jewelry collection inspired by designer Théo Jocquet’s family jewelry — notably a chain pocket watch. Pieces are simple, with delicate abstract details on closer inspection. Jocquet also makes rings to measure, particularly for unusual sizes that are hard to find on the market. He currently offers 14 different ring sizes, due to customer demand. “I have everything for customers who felt rejected by standard jewelry,” he said.

Brand: Calanque Swimwear
Designer: Thalie Moliner

One prime example of a new collection made from ocean waste is Calanque Swimwear, based in Marseille, and created by Thalie Moliner. Her men’s swimming shorts are made from trash found in the Mediterranean Sea, including plastic bottles, nets and bags. She was moved to launch the brand in 2021 because “men lacked choices” in swimwear, she said. The shorts can also be worn outside the water, and embroidered details and colors are inspired by Mediterranean cultures. Retail prices are 79 euros to 134 euros. 

Brand: Eau Swim
Designer: Yasmine Benlamlih

The two-year-old women’s swimwear brand Eau Swim enjoyed a steady stream of admirers for its first outing at Fame in Who’s Next. Designed in Los Angeles by Yasmine Benlamlih, and produced in Casablanca, the one-piece swimsuits come in mixtures of solid, deep natural shades cut in chic geometric forms inspired by modern art and French elegance. Designs are meant to flatter and “accompany” a woman throughout her life’s bodily changes, explained Benlamlih. Wholesale price: 70 euros.

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

Hot Summer Bags

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Despite Uncertain Times, Brands Are Back

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad