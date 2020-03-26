By  on March 26, 2020

This week, the German government agreed on a pandemic rescue package of financial measures worth around 1.2 trillion euros.

Small businesses with fewer than 10 employees can access funds almost immediately. Larger firms with 250 or more staff and over 50 million euros in revenue will be able to tap into government-sponsored credit lines. Even larger companies may be bailed out by federal loans and become partially state-owned.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers