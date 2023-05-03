Windsor and Stylitics Team Up for AI-Powered E-Commerce 

Today, women’s fashion brand, Windsor has announced its new partnership with Stylitics, an artificial intelligence-fueled digital merchandising platform, to create automated styling and product recommendations for e-commerce websites. The company will create outfit and product recommendations for over 50 million shopper sessions a year, which will create an average of 21 percent increase in the average order value for partner brands and a 23 percent increase in units per transaction.

“We are thrilled to welcome Windsor to our growing list of leading brands that improve the customer journey with Stylitics’ compelling styling, outfitting, and bundling content,” said Rohan Deuskar, founder and chief executive officer of Stylitics. “With prom, graduation, and wedding season just around the corner, Stylitics will offer Windsor’s shoppers personalized recommendations to help them find the perfect dress, matching shoes, and accessories while also giving them outfitting suggestions to maximize their selection.”

Through the usage of an automated outfitting and styling solution, Stylitics is bringing artificial intelligence to the future of the retail space. Stylitics currently operates in over 30 countries, and utilizes algorithms, trend data, and automated expertise to create a more engaging shopping experience for consumers — and they currently work with Walmart, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Revolve Clothing and among others.

To date, Stylitics has been able to drive more than $2.5 billion in incremental revenue, with over 100 million additional units sold to over 3,400 brands. A previous report by WWD stated that the company had $80 million in Series C funding from PSG, a private equity firm based in Boston that invests in growth-stage software businesses — bringing their total funding to $100 million.

“Windsor is thrilled to partner with Stylitics to elevate our customers’ experience and provide her with even more fantastic ideas for outfitting and styling our head-to-toe offerings,” said Tina Konow, vice president of e-commerce of Windsor. “The Stylitics’ platform has successfully automated Windsor’s fashion guide to deliver on-brand digital merchandising recommendations that our shoppers find inspirational and personalized.”