In this everything-is-canceled culture, thousands of spring weddings have been rescheduled, canceled or scaled down to the absolute nearest and dearest.

But it’s not just weddings around the globe that are being shelved or reimagined, Valmont Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week has postponed its upcoming trade show and other events. New York’s April 2020 Bridal Market is going digital. That decision was a democratic one, with Bridal Council members agreeing to a new type of market week; although to-date, participating designers could not be confirmed.