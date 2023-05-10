×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: May 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel L.A. Runway Collection Brings Red Carpet Glam to the Gym

Business

How Microsoft Sees Generative AI Revolutionizing Retail

Business

JW Anderson Lights Up Milan’s Golden Triangle With a Neon Storefront

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

Women are putting off spending on health care, nonessential luxury items and more.

Voya
Almost 70 percent of women have reported that they felt simultaneously frustrated and nervous about their financial situation during today’s uncertain economic climate. F - stock.adobe.com

With the current inflation affecting all aspects of life, women are handling financial issues differently than men — especially since this crisis is affecting women in a larger way.

In a study conducted by Voya Financial in January 2023, researchers asked 1,000 people aged 18 and older to better understand the financial impact of inflation on U.S. households. The survey found that 70 percent of women say they’re spending less on nonessential luxury items as compared to 52 percent of men.

In contrast to previous reports by WWD, Kerry Sette, vice president of the head of consumer insights and research at Voya, said, “Inflation is simply making it harder to make ends meet. Women are controlling what, where and how they spend their money to get by. Women, who are often the primary shoppers of a household, are trading down to store-brand labels and putting off large purchases to control the family household expenditures.”  

Related Galleries

Moreover, there are several crises all at once, said Sette, listing “long-term economic uncertainty, market volatility, rising interest rates, the war in Eastern Europe, the highest inflation we’ve seen in decades, coupled with a mental health crisis because of continued isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Thirty-one percent of women have delayed or canceled planned expenditures such as home maintenance, compared to 19 percent of men. Furthermore, 22 percent of women have started to put off their health care and medical expenses, versus just 14 percent of men. Sette said Americans are starting to put off medical expenses, which will have long-term repercussions on the future of health care spending, with women holding back on paying for necessary prescriptions, doctor visits and more. 

“We’ve even seen Americans putting off health care expenses similar to putting off large electronic purchases, which will ultimately have long-term consequences on future health care spend, especially if women are putting off purchasing much-needed prescriptions, doctor visits and more,” Sette said.  

Almost 70 percent of women have reported that they felt simultaneously frustrated and nervous about their financial situation during today’s uncertain economic climate. The financial anxiety for women is higher because the burden most often falls on them for many things including care for children and family expenditures and purchases. Thus, women are more likely to make tradeoffs in this area than men.   

“Many Americans, especially women, are having a challenging time covering basic monthly costs (e.g., mortgage or rent, gas, utilities, groceries) due to inflation,” Sette said. So, it’s not surprising that women are feeling more frustrated and nervous about their personal finances than men and, at the same time, are less confident about their long-term savings goals, such as being prepared for retirement.”  

Sette shared that she’s not surprised by the research’s findings because there have been persistent lower levels of financial well-being among women.  

Over the years, a large shift has occurred in women holding more financial assets. Notably, a report by McKinsey Global Institute found that this is only going to increase. And since women outlive men by an average of five years, a massive shift of the wealth transfer to women is set to come by 2030. The study found that in August 2020, women held $10.9 trillion of $35 trillion of the total household wealth.  

Despite this, Sette said there was a massive disparity in how women were affected by the pandemic — women were more affected by a loss of income and caregiving/homeschooling fell onto the women as more left the workforce altogether at record-high rates.   

“Women are overextended and under-rewarded at work (cue the Great Resignation, the Great Reconsideration, the Great Breakup) where you see that for every woman at the director level who gets promoted, two women directors are choosing to leave their companies,” Sette said. “Let’s also remember that women still make less than men, are significantly underrepresented in leadership positions and are less likely to get promoted — especially at the highest levels. And when they do, their share of household responsibilities remains high compared to men.”  

Sette predicts that women will remain more careful when it comes to spending decisions and be more intentional with their purchases and purchasing behaviors. Women’s current financial well-being is on the decline and it doesn’t show any signs of improvement moving forward.  

What does this mean for retailers? Sette advised companies to keep in mind the financial stability, freedom, mental health and wellness of women are impacted by inflation. Marketers should keep in mind the anxiety they are feeling and offer to make their lives easier. Furthermore, the day-to-day financial goals regarding budgeting and controlling spending are a priority — and a struggle for many.   

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

Hot Summer Bags

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

How Women Are Handling the Inflation Crisis

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad