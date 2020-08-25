Apparis, a women-led vegan fashion brand co-founded by French duo Amelie Brick and Lauren Nouchi, said it closed $3 million in seed round funding, led by Third Kind Venture Capital.

Founded in 2016, the New York-based brand recreates glamour from a bygone era with its oversized faux fur coats and outerwear offered in an awesome array of both classic and shockingly bold colors.

The brand said this seed round included a major investment from Exor Seeds, a venture fund affiliated with the Agnelli family, an Italian multi-industry business dynasty well known as one of the original founders of the Fiat motor company. Several angel investors also participated in the round, including supermodel and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss, Italian director and photographer Francesco Carozzini and Cam Newton, the New England Patriots quarterback and “fervent” vegan.

Brick was previously a business manager for Louis Vuitton and Nouchi, a former Saint Laurent merchandiser. Self-described as a label that is “consistently sold out,” Apparis is now available at over 500 stores in the U.S. and across 20 countries. The brand added that it recently expanded its collections to include vegan leather, vegan knitwear, accessories, and home wear.

Vegan fashion is undeniably a market that is ready: The U.S., U.K., Germany and France invest the most in the vegan market, according to research by Edited. And in 2019, by the end of January, Edited researchers verified a 75 percent increase in products described as “vegan” in the U.K. year-over-year, adding that while the U.S. had only seen an 11 percent growth, “the country already has a significantly larger assortment of vegan products compared to other markets.”

Shana Fisher, a managing partner at Third Kind Venture Capital, said that “In just four years, Apparis has disrupted the fashion industry. The co-founders bring a unique mix of business and design genius, which has allowed Apparis to become a powerful multichannel brand. We look forward to continuing to support their expansion in the U.S. and globally.”

Apparis added that later this year the brand will “announce a handful of high-profile brand collaborations,” adding that its seed investment “aims to support Apparis’ plans to establish a strong digital direct to consumer strategy and to continue to aggressively grow the business in the U.S. and internationally.”

