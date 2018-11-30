On Thursday, The Newsette and capsulated their November collaboration of woman-centric and career-fueled events with their #WomenWhoTweet event at headquarters in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. More than 200 women attended.

The Newsette, boasting more than 300,000 subscribers, and Twitter, which activates conversations to a global audience of millions and is famous for its signature blue bird logo, dedicated November to educating women on the power of a professional and strategic Twitter presence. Other events in the month included a branded campaign series, workday shadowing for one female winner and the backstage access to Twitter’s office.

Seeing Twitter as not just a personal brand representation, but an “extension of one’s résumé,” the event commenced with opening remarks from God-is Rivera, Twitter’s new global director of culture and community. Amid swelling conversation, guests listened while partaking in indulgences of plates of cheese and mini scallops, but the true meat of the conversation centered around topics of career-building, life advice and networking success — powered by Twitter. Daniella Pierson, 23-year-old founder of The Newsette, moderated the panel, which consisted of Goop chief content officer Elise Loehnen; Poppy Jamie, founder of Happy Not Perfect and cofounder of Pop & Suki, and Sakara Life cofounders Danielle Duboise and Whitney Tingle.

Opportunities for professional headshots, included a floral garland backdrop, letting women send their photos straight to Twitter to show off their #NewProfilePic(s). Gravitating toward either perimeter, gift bags with branded stickers and handouts were stashed in slim zip pouches along a table and attendees absorbed advice while exchanging welcomes to neighboring women — a prime example of female-focused inclusivity and collaboration.