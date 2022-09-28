×
EXCLUSIVE: Wondermind and Aerie Partner to Launch Content Series

The "Mind, Body, Real Talk" series and event will include an exclusive interview with Aly Raisman.

Aerie
Wondermind x Aerie Courtesy Image.

Wondermind, the mental fitness ecosystem, and Aerie, the lifestyle brand, have teamed up to bring consumers a custom content and event series that will educate and inspire consumers to “put their mental health first.”

Through the power of storytelling, the “Mind, Body, Real Talk,” series will address mental fitness. Led Wondermind’s expert committee of licensed mental health professionals and editors, the program’s focus will concentrate on boosting self-esteem, practicing body acceptance and building self-confidence.

The series includes expert-backed Wondermind newsletter features and interviews, a live panel event and a custom in-store content guide. The program has been designed to illustrate the power of vulnerability and provide actionable tips on how to put mental health first and achieve body acceptance in the digital age.

“Wondermind is proud to partner with Aerie, one of the first brands to publicly introduce building confidence and being real [with] their brand values, to share our mental fitness and expert-backed content with their customers, specifically around self-esteem and practicing body acceptance,” said the Wondermind team.

Expanding on the success that Wondermind has already found in starting conversations around mental health through sharing exclusive interviews with celebrities, including Camila Cabello, the “Mind, Body, Real Talk” series will host a live panel interview with two-time Olympian, Aly Raisman. The athlete will share her own mental health journey in a conversation hosted by Pierson alongside Nisha Dua, managing partner and cofounder of BBG Ventures, and Minaa B, LMSW, and a member of Wondermind’s Licensed Expert Committee.

The live event will take place at Aerie’s Soho store on Spring Street on Oct. 11.

“We are excited to be partnering with Wondermind to share their mental fitness platform and expertise with our Aerie community,” said Stacey McCormick, senior vice president of Aerie Brand marketing. “We hope our ‘Mind, Body, Real Talk’ program will offer support on their mental health journey, boost their confidence and inspire as we further our #AerieReal movement.”

An interactive content guide will be placed into shopping bags and celebrated via placements in Aerie physical stores nationwide. The guide has been designed to act as a goal-oriented mental fitness exercise to help consumers improve confidence and mental well-being and features fill-in-the-blank body acceptance prompts, a mantra exercise to boost self-esteem and more.

