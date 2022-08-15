×
Monday's Digital Daily: August 15, 2022

Wondermind Raises ‘Series A’ Funding

The mental fitness company founded by Selena Gomez, Mandy Teefey and Daniella Pierson earned a $100 million pre-launch evaluation.

Wondermind
Wondermind secures $5 million in series A funding led by Serena Ventures. Courtesy Image.

Not even a year after launching, Wondermind has cultivated an impressive community — of both followers and investors.

The world’s mental fitness ecosystem, which launched in April 2022 with a three-times weekly newsletter and touts a community of nearly 500,000 with over 270,000 active newsletter subscribers and over 220,000 followers across social media platforms, has secured $5 million in “Series A” funding. The round was led by Serena Williams’ VC firm, Serena Ventures, with additional funding through Curative’s Fred Turner, Brent Saunders, former chief executive officer of Allergan and Eric Ryan of Olly, among others.

“We are so thrilled to announce this round of funding and very grateful to our incredible investors for believing in our vision of democratizing and destigmatizing mental health globally,” said Mandy Teefey, Daniella Pierson, and Selena Gomez, cofounders and co-chief executive officers of Wondermind, in a statement.

With the goal of making mental fitness exciting and accessible to all, funding will be used to accelerate the process of building Wondermind’s mental fitness ecosystem across daily online content, CPG products, and original storytelling on all platforms.

Wondermind’s content includes resources, interviews, and insights (including different viewpoints) on mental health. The content shares expert-backed treatment methods and turns them into a more creative and approachable resource.  As reported by WWD, Wondermind also launched monthly cover stories in addition to its multiweek newsletters, which feature notable celebrities.

Camila Cabello was the first cover story in May 2022 when she was interviewed by Selena Gomez. Other exclusive interviews on the company’s platform have included Lana Condor, Troian Bellisario, Bowen Yang, Justin Baldoni, Rupi Kaur, and Cody Rigsby.

Wondermind plans to launch more content drops looking forward, including a robust website and slate of podcasts. The company has also stated it will launch an innovative product line with first-of-their-kind physical tools, which will be created with mental health professionals to further encourage users to “make tangible progress in their own mental fitness.”

Notably, on Aug. 10 Pierson, who is also the founder and chief executive officer of The Newsette, was recognized by Forbes as one of the “youngest and wealthiest self-made women of color in the world with a net worth of over $220 Million at just 27 years old.” Pierson has been open about having ADHD, OCD, and depression, saying that her struggles with learning disabilities and mental health disorders drive her passion for working to democratize and destigmatize mental health globally with Gomez and Teefey through Wondermind.

“I don’t want anyone with mental health issues to count themselves out from being successful,” Pierson told Forbes. “I want to show the world that success can look different.”

FOR MORE WWD BUSINESS NEWS:

EXCLUSIVE: The Newsette Announces New President and Managing Director

How NFTs Are Democratizing the Fashion Industry

Why the Pet Category Is Leading in Customer Loyalty

