Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: June 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Amiri, Rick Owens, Dries, Dior — and Denim — Buyers’ Paris Faves

Fashion

Chanel Price Hike Speculation Causes Online Frenzy in China

Fashion

Ukrainian Designers Carry On Despite the Russian Invasion

Working With Clients: A One-on-one Approach to Styling

Personal stylists require a broad range of skills but can earn six figures.

Fashion Styling Foundations
Personal stylists work one-on-one with a variety of client types and for retailers or as an independent consultant. Courtesy image.

Fashion Styling Foundations,” the five-module course created by Yellowbrick in partnership with the Fashion Institute of Technology’s Center for Continuing and Professional Studies and WWD, goes deep into all aspects of styling — which includes the often overlooked role of the personal stylist.

If you’re eyeing a career change or want to upgrade your annual salary, you might want to consider being a personal stylist, who can make $40,000 to $50,000 at a retailer, according to Payscale.com and upward of $450,000 as a consultant serving high-wealth individual clients. Personal stylists can include those who specialize in shopping for a client, putting looks together for them, or working on just hair and makeup.

Click here to learn more about the Fashion Styling Foundations online course.

Related Galleries

In the second module of Fashion Styling Foundation, industry experts share insights into all aspects of personal styling and its various career paths. The module description noted that students of the online course “will learn about body types and how to discover a client’s style personality. We will also cover the tools that every stylist needs in their arsenal, such as getting a great fit and the basics of tailoring.”

Accessorizing, fitting, pulling together various “looks,” and styling clients that don’t have a lot of time or resources are also covered.

In one lesson, “Putting a Look Together,” instructor Natalie Tincher, owner of BU Style, explained how to work one-on-one with a client. The instructions are clear, concise and easy to understand. “It starts with a base layer,” Tincher said. “And then you make sure your proportions are right. With proportions, one easy way of looking at it is the rule of thirds.”

Natalie Tincher
Natalie Tincher Courtesy image.

She then explained how you view a client and apply a base layer set on thirds, for example, where the waist of a pair of jeans in the base layer is set high, at the two-thirds mark. “From there you can take that third layer and figure out what can be mixed and matched with that,” Tincher said adding the additional layers could include different shoes, accessories, a baseball cap, etc., thereby creating looks for the weekend, parties or dining out.

The skill lies in working with the client to fully understand the potential of their wardrobe.

In a separate lesson on sustainable practices, Tincher said professional personal stylists may have clients that have specific goals and requests. For example, some clients may want to have apparel that is less harmful to the planet.

“Sustainability, carbon footprint, transparency, ethical fashion — there’s a lot of buzzwords surrounding the topic, so you have to educate yourself of what is true sustainability,” Tincher said. “And you may have a client who is more concerned with ethical fashion, which would be proper wages and proper working conditions; so, you would need to know [sourcing] and where the factory is.”

Tincher said sustainable practices can also mean changing buying habits, so you may need to urge clients to buy better, but less.

Click here to learn more about the Fashion Styling Foundations online course.

A One-on-one Approach to Styling

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

A One-on-one Approach to Styling

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Suppliers

A One-on-one Approach to Styling

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

A One-on-one Approach to Styling

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

A One-on-one Approach to Styling

The Story Behind the Success of Cerave

A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches

Video: A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches and Exercises to Do During Quarantine

A One-on-one Approach to Styling

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

A One-on-one Approach to Styling

Video: How to Create Runway-Ready Nails at Home

A One-on-one Approach to Styling

Black Unison | Voices of Makeup Artists

A One-on-one Approach to Styling

Black Unison | Voices of Hairstylists

A One-on-one Approach to Styling

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

A One-on-one Approach to Styling

Video: RMS Beauty On Success And Surviving Economic Woes

A One-on-one Approach to Styling

Video: How to Cut Men's Hair With Clippers At Home

A One-on-one Approach to Styling

Video: Rodarte's NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show Featured Glam Vampire Brides

A One-on-one Approach to Styling

Video: How Beautyblender Transformed the Makeup Industry

A One-on-one Approach to Styling

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

A One-on-one Approach to Styling

Video: Kate Moss and Sienna Miller's Facialist Shares 3 Ways to Get Glowing Skin

Winnie HarlowRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music

Video: 5 Coachella Hair Trends You’ll See All Summer

A One-on-one Approach to Styling

Video: Celebrity Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Shares His Favorite Instagram Moments

A One-on-one Approach to Styling

Video: Influencer Nikita Dragun Talks Social Media and Her New Beauty Brand

A One-on-one Approach to Styling

Video: George Northwood, Hairstylist to the Royals, Recreates His Famous Messy Bun Look

Sir John

Influence Peddler: Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Sir John Reveals Pro Tips Everyone Should Use

A One-on-one Approach to Styling

Making It: Hairstylist Ted Gibson on How Angelina Jolie Impacted His Life

A One-on-one Approach to Styling

Influence Peddler: Bretman Rock Explores Crystals, Tarot for the New Year

A One-on-one Approach to Styling

Video: How 7 Beauty Companies Are Approaching Inclusivity

Huda Kattan poses for a portrait

Watch: Huda Beauty Founder Huda Kattan On Being Your Own Boss

Street StyleStreet Style, Spring Summer 2019,

Watch Live From NYFW: Resort 2018 Fashion and Beauty Trend Report

David Blond and Phillipe Blond on

Video: Watch a NYFW Makeup Master Class With Mac and The Blonds

Jaclyn Hill Crafts the Ultimate Highlighter

Jaclyn Hill Destroys Makeup to Create the Perfect Highlighter

A One-on-one Approach to Styling

CEO of Formula Z Cosmetics, Zach Dishinger, on One of Summer 2018’s Biggest Beauty Trends

A One-on-one Approach to Styling

Huda Kattan on Beauty Baking, Growing Her Business and Her New Reality Show 'Huda Boss'

Sarah Tanno

How Marc Jacobs Beauty Became a Blockbuster Makeup Hit

Mindy Grossman, Oprah Winfrey. Oprah Winfrey

Weight Watchers Is On the Brink of a Revolution, According to Its CEO

sephora

The Secret to Sephora's Success

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

Chromat Creates an ‘Imperfect' Eyeliner Wing for Its Fall 2018 Show

Backstage at Haider Ackermann RTW Fall

Over 30 Wigs Were Created for Haider Ackermann’s Fall Show

Backstage at Libertine RTW Fall 2018

Libertine Introduces Extreme Nail Art at NYFW

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

See Backstage Beauty at Chromat's Fall Show — In 360 Degrees

A One-on-one Approach to Styling

Career Advice From Five Women in the C-Suite

Backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Jean Paul Gaultier's Show Featured Models Covered in Gold

Cardi B60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals,

The Making of Cardi B’s Over-the-Top Jeweled Nails

Backstage at Anna Sui RTW Spring

Pat McGrath, Garren Create a Hippie Beauty Look for Anna Sui

Backstage at Yohji Yamamoto RTW Spring

Hair as Sculpture: The Making of Yohji Yamamoto's Spring 2018 Runway Beauty Look

Details at Marc Jacobs RTW Spring

Marc Jacobs Reinvents Winged Eyeliner for Spring

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad