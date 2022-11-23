×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 23, 2022

WorkJam Secures $50 Million in ‘Series D’ Funding

The latest funding round will be used to fuel the company's global growth.

Clothing Store: Female Visual Merchandising Professional Uses Tablet Computer To Create Stylish Collection. Fashionable Shop Sales Retail Assistant Checks Stock. Small Business Owner Orders Items
WorkJam is designed to empower frontline workers. Gorodenkoff - stock.adobe.com

WorkJam has secured $50 million in a Series D funding round, which was jointly led by a new investor: the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. Prior investor Inovia Capital also joined this round, which WorkJam said will be used to expand into Europe, the U.S., Latin America and Southeast Asia.

The money will also be used to drive product innovation and accelerate its business growth, the company said, adding that given the current tight labor market, “companies in multiple industries are competing intensely for talent and adopting WorkJam’s technology to empower their frontline employees with digital tools that help them seamlessly manage their schedules and tasks, access learning modules and features, and communicate with colleagues at every level of their organization.” WorkJam is an app-based solution.

Steven Kramer, chief executive officer of WorkJam, said enterprise level businesses “across retail, hospitality, manufacturing and other industries are still dealing with turbulence within the workforce and the ripple effects of the Great Resignation. We’re extremely proud to partner with this prestigious group of investors as we accelerate our momentum and help companies across the globe improve frontline workforce engagement, retention, job satisfaction and well-being.”

Dany Pelletier, executive vice president of private equity and impact investments at the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, described WorkJam as “a company that creates healthy, people-centered workplaces.”

Pelletier also noted that WorkJam’s “strong growth points to the significant value it brings companies and their frontline staffs. This investment will allow the company to expand its international client base and further develop its various platforms. The Fonds will always be there to support the company in its growth and future plans.”

American Eagle Outfitters, Aramark, Circle K, DaVita Healthcare, Hilton, Shell and Ulta Beauty use the app. WorkJam was founded in 2014.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

