WWD will be honored as “Media Brand of the Year” at the 2019 AAFA American Image Awards taking place April 15 at the Plaza hotel in New York City.

The American Apparel & Footwear Association is recognizing WWD for “delivering information and intelligence on changing trends and breaking news in the men’s and women’s fashion, beauty, and retail industries for over 100 years. Their expansion into the digital realm has positioned WWD as a global resource for the industry.” The award will be accepted by WWD editorial director James Fallon.

Other individuals and companies to be honored at the gala are:

* Isaac Ash, chief executive officer of United Legwear & Apparel, as “Person of the Year.” Ash founded United Legwear & Apparel Co. in 1998 and under his leadership, the company has grown into a major global designer, manufacturer, and distributor of legwear, bodywear, apparel, bags and accessories.

* American Eagle Outfitters as “Company of the Year.” AEO Inc. is a leading global specialty retailer that has provided high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal-care products for more than 40 years. The award will be accepted by Jay Schottenstein, executive chairman and ceo of AEO Inc.

* Birkenstock, as “Company of the Year.” The German brand has a shoemaking heritage dating back over 240 years and invented the contoured footbed. The award will be accepted by David Kahan, ceo of Birkenstock Americas.

* Eileen Fisher, as “Designer of the Year.” Fisher, founder and chairwoman of the company, has worked tirelessly to build consciousness and awareness in the apparel industry on issues of social responsibility, sustainability, and human rights. She will accept the award.

* Disney Princess and Ruthie Davis as “Fashion Collaboration of the Year.” This partnership is an example of fashion and entertainment coming together to have a profound cultural impact. The award will be accepted by Davis and a Disney representative.

“For more than four decades, AAFA has brought together the industry’s best to celebrate incredible honorees, in a setting that is fitting of their influence,” said Rick Helfenbein, president and ceo of the AAFA. “There is no other event like this, that showcases designers, brands, manufacturers, business leaders, and media personalities to celebrate fashion’s future and throw a spotlight on those who are revolutionizing the world’s most influential business.”

Brooke Shields will emcee the evening and the Council of Fashion Designers of America Foundation will be the gala’s beneficiary.