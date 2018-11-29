Who will be the faces driving the industry in the years ahead? WWD spotlights 40 individuals — from designers to influencers to chefs (plus a few more for good measure) — who are helping lead the way. Those selected will be feted with a cocktail in their honor tonight at the NoMad Hotel, sponsored by The Palmeraie.
Matty Bovan
Giuliano Calza
Shanel Campbell
Lorenzo Bertelli
Arielle Charnas
Telfar Clemens
Adrian Cheng
Brooklyn Decker and Whitney Casey
Billie Eilish
Marta Ferri
Jenny Galimberti
Genieve Figgis
Michael Halpern
Ty Haney
Ari Heckman
Gabriela Hearst
Kerby Jean-Raymond
Olga Karput
Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores
Chris Kyvetos
Huda Kattan
Sarah Lafleur
Juliette Lévy
Jane Lu
Brandon Maxwell
Ashley Merrill
Nick Molnar
John and Clara Molloy
Jon Nedich
Cyndi Ramirez
Marine Serre
Francesco Ragazzi
Morgane Sézalory
Jorja Smith
Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto
Saks Potts
Jed Stiller and John McPheters
Jean Prounis
Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio
Richard Quin
Whitney Wolfe Herd
Rejina Pyo
Wendy Yu
Jessie Zeng
Edoardo Zegna