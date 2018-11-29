To Amy Schumer, fashion is no laughing matter. Schumer, along with Leesa Evans, a celebrity stylist and costume designer, is launching Le Cloud, a size inclusive line of wardrobe essentials for women of all shapes and sizes at Saks Off 5th. But why is the 37-year-old comic breaking into fashion? “My instinct is to be authentic and to empower women of all ages and sizes to do the same. We are making beautiful, comfortable and wearable clothing that is accessible to real women. A Le Cloud customer will feel confident and powerful when wearing these pieces. We take our product seriously, but not ourselves,” Schumer tells @lisajlockwood . . . . . . #wwdnews #amyschumer #leesaevans