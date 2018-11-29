Who will be the faces driving the industry in the years ahead? WWD spotlights 40 individuals — from designers to influencers to chefs (plus a few more for good measure) — who are helping lead the way. Those selected will be feted with a cocktail in their honor tonight at the NoMad Hotel, sponsored by The Palmeraie.

 

Matty Bovan

Giuliano Calza

Shanel Campbell

Lorenzo Bertelli

Arielle Charnas

Telfar Clemens

Adrian Cheng

Brooklyn Decker and Whitney Casey

Billie Eilish

Marta Ferri

Jenny Galimberti

Genieve Figgis

Michael Halpern

Ty Haney

Ari Heckman

Gabriela Hearst

Kerby Jean-Raymond

Olga Karput

Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores

Chris Kyvetos

Huda Kattan

Sarah Lafleur

Juliette Lévy

Jane Lu

Brandon Maxwell

Ashley Merrill

Nick Molnar

John and Clara Molloy

Jon Nedich

Cyndi Ramirez

Marine Serre

Francesco Ragazzi

Morgane Sézalory

Jorja Smith

Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto

Saks Potts

Jed Stiller and John McPheters

Jean Prounis

Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio

Richard Quin

Whitney Wolfe Herd

Rejina Pyo

Wendy Yu

Jessie Zeng

Edoardo Zegna

beauty Fashion retail
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus