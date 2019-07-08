WWD Influencer Summit

WWD's first Influencer Summit took place on June 25 in New York City.

Patrick MacLeod

Influencer marketing is big business ⁠— and experts are sharing their know-how. 

Last month, WWD held its inaugural Influencer Summit at Live Nation’s Manhattan location. Through a series of panels, speakers opened up about their professional careers and insights. 

In one talk, “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Carole Radziwill spoke about her current projects and her posting strategy. In another, brand consultant Idalia Salsamendi shared her essentials when brands team up with influencers

Check out the articles below to find out more. 

Carole Radziwill on Being an Influencer and Life After ‘Real Housewives of New York City’

Carole Radziwill

Carole Radziwill  Patrick MacLeod/WWD

Megababe Founder Katie Sturino on Raising Body-positive Awareness

Katie Sturino

Katie Sturino  Patrick MacLeod/WWD

Busting Instagram Myths IRL

Besidone Amoruwa, Emilie Fife, and Kristie Dash

Besidone Amoruwa, Emilie Fife, and Kristie Dash of Instagram.  Patrick MacLeod/WWD

Brand Consultant Idalia Salsamendi on Honesty and Transparency 

Idalia Salsamendi

Idalia Salsamendi  Patrick MacLeod/WWD

Shiona Turini on Her Tenacious Past and How It Led Her to Hollywood 

Shiona Turini

Shiona Turini  Patrick MacLeod/WWD

Alexandra Wilkis Wilson Discusses Project Moonwalker

Alexandra Wilkis Wilson

Alexandra Wilkis Wilson  Patrick MacLeod/WWD

Millennials Are Influencing New Rules on Pay

Lizzy Eisenberg

Lizzy Eisenberg  Patrick MacLeod/WWD

Anine Bing Talks Retail Expansion, ‘Muse’ Program

Anine Bing

Anine Bing  Patrick MacLeod/WWD

The New Rules of Influencer Partnerships

Katie Brennan Derr and Melanie Rodriguez

Katie Brennan Derr and Melanie Rodriguez  Patrick MacLeod/WWD

Boxycharm’s Yosef Martin on Building Real Relationships With Influencers

Yosef Martin

Yosef Martin  Patrick MacLeod/WWD

The Fan Experience in Four Steps

Live Nation

A Live Nation event.  Courtesy Photo

