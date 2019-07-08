Influencer marketing is big business — and experts are sharing their know-how.
Last month, WWD held its inaugural Influencer Summit at Live Nation’s Manhattan location. Through a series of panels, speakers opened up about their professional careers and insights.
In one talk, “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Carole Radziwill spoke about her current projects and her posting strategy. In another, brand consultant Idalia Salsamendi shared her essentials when brands team up with influencers.
Check out the articles below to find out more.
Carole Radziwill on Being an Influencer and Life After ‘Real Housewives of New York City’
Megababe Founder Katie Sturino on Raising Body-positive Awareness
Brand Consultant Idalia Salsamendi on Honesty and Transparency
Shiona Turini on Her Tenacious Past — and How It Led Her to Hollywood
Alexandra Wilkis Wilson Discusses Project Moonwalker
Millennials Are Influencing New Rules on Pay
Anine Bing Talks Retail Expansion, ‘Muse’ Program
The New Rules of Influencer Partnerships
Boxycharm’s Yosef Martin on Building Real Relationships With Influencers
The Fan Experience in Four Steps
