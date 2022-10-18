×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Teams With Thebe Magugu for Charity Project

Business

British Brands, Retailers ‘Disappointed’ by Tax-free Shopping Reversal

Business

What Does China’s Communist Party Congress Mean for the Luxury Market?

WWD Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

The event is set for Oct. 25 and 26 in New York City.

WWD summit

The 2022 WWD Apparel and Retail CEO Summit, titled “An Era of Agility: The Path Ahead,” is set for Oct. 25 and 26 and features a lineup of speakers from retailers, brands, and solution providers who are leaders in innovation and future-ready strategies. 

Speakers are taking the stage at Cipriani South Street in New York City at a critical time for the industry. As retailers and brands ready themselves for the peak holiday shopping season, companies are challenged with new consumer demands, a stepped-up competitive landscape, workforce shortages, inflation and a looming recession. 

But the promise of a better future is in sight with the metaverse, progress on the sustainability front, and advances in technology.

Related Galleries

Click here to register for this event.

Speakers at the summit include Michael Burke, chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton; Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Loewe; Winnie Burke, head of fashion and beauty partnerships at Roblox; Kelly Coller, chief marketing officer at Haus Labs; Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify; Kevin Fried, industry director of retail at Google; Sandrine Gadol, chief innovation officer at L’Oréal USA; Todd Kahn, CEO and brand president at Coach; Michelle Gass, CEO of Kohl’s, and Karlie Kloss, supermodel, entrepreneur and philanthropist, among many others (the speaker lineup is subject to change). 

Themes this year include: 

Sustainability: the new age of sustainability and what does it mean now? 

Managing through Crisis: how can companies thrive despite changes? 

Creativity: how are designers and creators and the world of tech working together to push forward? Where are the roadblocks, and how do you stay creative in a world dominated by machines and data? 

Technology and Innovation: prioritizing innovation has never been more critical, but as the world has been thrust into conversations around the metaverse, it’s worth considering: what does innovation look like today? 

Next Generation: fashion’s next generation and the creative forces — from design through technology — that will drive the industry’s future 

Finance and Business: how are we empowering and supporting the entrepreneurs of tomorrow? 

For Day One, the event begins with breakfast and registration from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., with the opening session set for an 8:30 a.m. start. There are three sessions throughout the day, with networking breaks in between as well as lunch. The summit closes with a cocktail reception. Later that evening is the WWD Honors Program and Dinner. The honorees include Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Burke of Louis Vuitton, Alessandro Sartori of Zegna, and Jonathan Anderson of Loewe. For day two, there are two sessions and a networking break. 

Sponsors of the event include AlixPartners, Crisp, First Insight, Google, Impact Analytics, Infor, Katten, Klarna, Maker Sights, Meta, Neiman Marcus Group, Perfect, Saratoga Spring Water, Shoprunner and Snap Inc. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

Hot Summer Bags

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD Apparel and Retail Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad