WWD Summit Explores Future of Fashion, Retail

The 2022 WWD Apparel and Retail CEO Summit, titled “An Era of Agility: The Path Ahead,” is set for Oct. 25 and 26 and features a lineup of speakers from retailers, brands, and solution providers who are leaders in innovation and future-ready strategies.

Speakers are taking the stage at Cipriani South Street in New York City at a critical time for the industry. As retailers and brands ready themselves for the peak holiday shopping season, companies are challenged with new consumer demands, a stepped-up competitive landscape, workforce shortages, inflation and a looming recession.

But the promise of a better future is in sight with the metaverse, progress on the sustainability front, and advances in technology.

Speakers at the summit include Michael Burke, chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton; Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Loewe; Winnie Burke, head of fashion and beauty partnerships at Roblox; Kelly Coller, chief marketing officer at Haus Labs; Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify; Kevin Fried, industry director of retail at Google; Sandrine Gadol, chief innovation officer at L’Oréal USA; Todd Kahn, CEO and brand president at Coach; Michelle Gass, CEO of Kohl’s, and Karlie Kloss, supermodel, entrepreneur and philanthropist, among many others (the speaker lineup is subject to change).

Themes this year include:

Sustainability: the new age of sustainability and what does it mean now?

Managing through Crisis: how can companies thrive despite changes?

Creativity: how are designers and creators and the world of tech working together to push forward? Where are the roadblocks, and how do you stay creative in a world dominated by machines and data?

Technology and Innovation: prioritizing innovation has never been more critical, but as the world has been thrust into conversations around the metaverse, it’s worth considering: what does innovation look like today?

Next Generation: fashion’s next generation and the creative forces — from design through technology — that will drive the industry’s future

Finance and Business: how are we empowering and supporting the entrepreneurs of tomorrow?

For Day One, the event begins with breakfast and registration from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., with the opening session set for an 8:30 a.m. start. There are three sessions throughout the day, with networking breaks in between as well as lunch. The summit closes with a cocktail reception. Later that evening is the WWD Honors Program and Dinner. The honorees include Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Burke of Louis Vuitton, Alessandro Sartori of Zegna, and Jonathan Anderson of Loewe. For day two, there are two sessions and a networking break.

