The latest edition of Sì Sposaitalia Collezioni will land in Milan, at the fieramilanocity exhibition district, from 17 to 20 April. This important event dedicated to the bridal segment involves key Italian and international brands and attracts buyers and sector professionals from all over the world. With more than 220 collections on show and an estimated 10,000 visitors, of which 30% from abroad, the event promises to raise the bar once more in terms of its quality and range.

This is the result of a very thorough scouting process, which prioritises excellence. The ‘Made in Italy’ is sure to be well represented, with names including Amelia Casablanca, Elisabetta Polignano, Maison Signore, Bellantuono Bridal Group, Blumarine, Emiliano Bengasi, Le Spose di Giò, My Secret, Maria Pia, Luisa Sposa, Dalin, Jillian, Diamond Couture, Vela Sposa, Michela Ferriero and Capri Sposa, while Avaro Figlio will make its all-Italian bridal début. The international line-up is also of great interest, featuring a host of key players, from Justin Alexander and Allure Bridal to Eddy K, Modeca, Susanna Rivieri and Lucciano Rivieri. As for ceremony wear, a sector with a growing presence at the exhibition, prestigious brands set to attend include Musani Couture, Matilde Cano, Maria Coca, Hannibal Laguna, Lexus and Gemy Maalouf. The men’s suit will play a starring role, with garments from Petrelli Uomo, Andrea Versali, Angelo Toma, Maestrami and Scribano 1966. Meanwhile, major players such as Giuseppe Papini, Nicole Spose and Carlo Pignatelli prepare to make a welcome return. Last but not least a big name: Roberto Cavalli has chosen Sì Spositalia Collezioni for his debut in the bridal industry.

New ideas and business opportunities will be at the heart of an important masterclass, conducted by Randy Fenoli and entitled “SAY YES TO THE BRIDE”. During what is both training exercise and discussion, the well-known American wedding influencer and showman, a bridal specialist, will engage attending buyers in a seminar dedicated exclusively to the world of the bride, with particular focus on Generation Y.

The exhibition also presents innovative projects as a way of showcasing key trends in the sector. One such example is #SIGREENBRIDAL – an evolution of Sì White Carpet by Sposaitalia Collezioni, now in its third edition – during which environmentally sustainable capsule collections will be featured on the catwalk, the result of collaborations between bridal houses and companies

producing green fabrics and yarns. The result is a collective project that represents a new green approach to fashion and that has received a very enthusiastic response. Scheduled for Friday 17 April, the evening event will culminate with the presentation, for the third consecutive year, of the Sì Sposaitalia Award.

Creativity and business, new customs and trends will all take centre stage at Sì Sposaitalia Collezioni. An important hub for international bridal fashion, it presents the very best of the sector in an all-Italian setting, while also considering sustainability issues, ensuring it acts as both attentive market observer and trendsetter.