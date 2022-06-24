Consumers Pinpoint Aesthetic Treatments As Key to Achieving ‘Effortless’ Beauty

When it comes to skin care, many consumers are finding that less is more.

People want their natural beauty to shine and with that, there has been a huge uptick of effortlessly, minimal beauty routines. This minimalist approach, or “skinimalism,” keeps only products or ingredients that are necessary, which simplifies a skin care routine. Skin minimalists not only cut down on products used in daily skin care routines, but also wear less makeup.

The “less is more” skin care approach has become increasingly popular, particularly in recent years, as people have become more and more conscious about what they put into their bodies and on their skin, whether it is food, medication or skin care products. People are educating themselves more about what products are really “good” for them as well as deciphering what ingredients are necessary to achieve their beauty goals. This trend has swept pop culture and social media, with celebrities sharing their daily skin routines and the rise of skin care influencers on TikTok.

Dr. Jennifer Levine, Plastic Surgeon. GRANT FRIEDMAN

Still, after spending much of the last two years on video conference calls, staring at a reflection on the monitor, consumers have undoubtedly noticed their frown lines between the eyebrows from squinting at the computer screen all day. And in between Zoom calls, people have been scrolling through social media feeds, filled with celebrities and influencers sporting flawless skin (even without filters).

As a result of this quality over quantity approach to skincare, the demand for medical aesthetics to overhaul skincare routines is on the rise. For example, to achieve a natural-looking glow and enhance existing features, many consumers are researching and turning to aesthetic treatments that work for them. Xeomin® (incobotulinumtoxinA), is an injectable neurotoxin with more than 10 years in the U.S. market and the first FDA-approved anti-wrinkle injection for frown lines that is uniquely purified to remove unnecessary proteins, meaning it contains only the ingredients that work, none that don’t.

“In the last five years, medical aesthetic treatments have become a greater part of the overall self-care conversation,” said New York City Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Jennifer Levine. “With less stigma around them, more people are incorporating these treatments into their beauty regimens.”

Minimally invasive procedures have especially gotten attention as they require less downtime, yet still achieve desired results. According to leading dermatologists and plastic surgeons, men are also embracing this trend — after all, they, too, are aging and wanting to put their best face forward.

Dr. Heidi A Waldorf, Cosmetic Dermatologist. Courtesy Image.

Sticking to a skin care regimen or aging au natural, aging has become a customizable journey. And with a larger conversation about how to care for your skin through the decades, it’s taken away the judgment of how people choose to age. That said, not all treatments are created equally, so it is important to speak with your doctor about what works best for you.

“All toxins contain protein, but some contain unnecessary protein. That protein is what can theoretically trigger a patient to develop antibodies to it. So treatment may not be as effective or may not work at all when the patient next receives it,” said Heidi A. Waldorf MD, cosmetic dermatologist, Nanuet,

New York. “Xeomin is uniquely

purified, which means it contains only what is needed to treat frown lines, nothing more.”

In the end, we all want to feel confident in our own skin, and once you’ve mastered “less is more,” why not snap a pic for National Selfie Day (June 21) to show off your best face? Feel empowered to find your light and strike a pose #nofilter.

XEOMIN® (incobotulinumtoxinA). Courtesy Image.

About XEOMIN® (incobotulinumtoxinA)

XEOMIN® (incobotulinumtoxinA) is a botulinum toxin type A approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines) in adults. For more information, including Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide, please visit www.xeominaesthetic.com. See below for Important Consumer Safety Information.

XEOMIN® (incobotulinumtoxinA) IMPORTANT CONSUMER SAFETY INFORMATION

Read the Medication Guide before you start receiving XEOMIN (Zeo-min) and each time XEOMIN is given to you as there may be new information. The risk information provided here is not comprehensive. To learn more:

Talk to your health care provider or pharmacist

Visit www.xeominaesthetic.com to obtain the FDA-approved product labeling

Call 1-866-862-1211

Uses

XEOMIN is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to improve the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines) in adults for a short period of time (temporary).

It is not known if XEOMIN is safe and effective in children under 18 years of age.

Warnings

XEOMIN may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Call your doctor or get medical help right away if you have any of these problems anytime (hours to weeks) after treatment with XEOMIN:

Problems with swallowing, speaking, or breathing can happen within hours to weeks after an injection of XEOMIN if the muscles that you use to breathe and swallow become weak. Death can happen as a complication if you have severe problems with swallowing or breathing after treatment with XEOMIN.

People with certain breathing problems may need to use muscles in their neck to help them breathe and may be at greater risk for serious breathing problems with XEOMIN.

Swallowing problems may last for several months, and during that time you may need a feeding tube to receive food and water. If swallowing problems are severe, food or liquids may go into your lungs. People who already have swallowing or breathing problems before receiving XEOMIN have the highest risk of getting these problems.

Spread of toxin effects. In some cases, the effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas of the body away from the injection site and cause symptoms of a serious condition called botulism. The symptoms of botulism include: loss of strength and muscle weakness all over the body, double vision, blurred vision and drooping ey elids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, trouble swallowing.

These symptoms can happen hours to weeks after you receive an injection of XEOMIN. These problems could make it unsafe for you to drive a car or do other dangerous activities.

Do not use XEOMIN if you are allergic to XEOMIN or any of the ingredients in XEOMIN (see the end of this Guide for a list of ingredients in XEOMIN), had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin products such as rimabotulinumtoxinB (MYOBLOC®), onabotulinumtoxinA (BOTOX®, BOTOX® COSMETIC), or abobotulinumtoxinA (DYSPORT®) or have a skin infection at the planned injection site.

Before receiving XEOMIN, tell your doctor about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have a disease that affects your muscles and nerves (such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis [ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease], myasthenia gravis or Lambert-Eaton syndrome)

have had any side effect from any other botulinum toxin in the past

have a breathing problem such as asthma oremphysema

have a history of swallowing problems or inhaling food or fluid into your lungs (aspiration)

have bleeding problems

have drooping eyelids

have plans to have surgery

have had surgery on your face

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if XEOMIN can harm your unborn baby.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if XEOMIN passes into breast milk.

Tell your doctor about all of the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and herbal supplements. Talk to your doctor before you take any new medicines after you receive XEOMIN.

Using XEOMIN with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received XEOMIN in the past. Especially tell your doctor if you

have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last four months

have received injections of botulinum toxin such as rimabotulinumtoxinB (MYOBLOC®), onabotulinumtoxinA (BOTOX®, BOTOX® COSMETIC) and abobotulinumtoxinA (DYSPORT®) in the past. Be sure your doctor knows exactly which product you received. The dose of XEOMIN may be different from other botulinum toxin products that you have received.

have recently received an antibiotic by injection

take muscle relaxants

take an allergy or cold medicine

take a sleep medicine

Ask your doctor if you are not sure if your medicine is one that is listed above.

Know the medicines you take. Keep a list of your medicines with you to show your doctor and pharmacist each time you get a new medicine.

Possible Side Effects

XEOMIN can cause serious side effects that can be life threatening including allergic reactions. Symptoms of an allergic reaction to XEOMIN may include: itching, rash, redness, swelling, wheezing, asthma symptoms, or dizziness or feeling faint. Tell your doctor or get medical help right away if you get wheezing or asthma symptoms, or if you get dizzy or faint.

See “Warnings.”

The most common side effect of XEOMIN in people with glabellar lines include:

headache

These are not all the possible side effects of XEOMIN. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

General information about the safe and effective use of XEOMIN

Medicines are sometimes prescribed for purposes other than those listed in a Medication Guide. You can ask your pharmacist or doctor for information about XEOMIN that is written for health professionals.

Active Ingredient: botulinum toxin type A

Inactive Ingredients: human albumin and sucrose

Please see XEOMIN® Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide.

Intended for U.S. audiences only.