Thursday's Digital Daily: October 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Jared Leto Is Making a Movie About Karl Lagerfeld

Fashion

Los Angeles Fashion Week Picks New Hollywood Locations and Expands Offerings

Fashion

Franca Fendi Dies at 87

Adidas Puts Yeezy Collaboration Under Review

The controversial Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, signaled he is ready to move on, as he had with his other corporate partner, Gap.

Kanye West
Kanye West Stéphane Feugère/WWD

Adidas is rethinking its Ye connection. 

The German active giant said it was reviewing its partnership with the designer and rapper, who formerly went by Kanye West and has been critical of Adidas on social media. 

Ye has generally been looking to sever his corporate ties in favor of building up the Yeezy line on his own. Last month, he sued Gap Inc. to get out of their partnership, prompting the retailer to walk away. 

Now, Adidas is thinking hard if they can move forward with the controversial designer who revels in being “unmanageable.” 

“Adidas has always been about creativity, innovation and supporting athletes and artists to achieve their vision,” the brand said. “The Adidas Yeezy partnership is one of the most successful collaborations in our industry’s history. We are proud of our team that has worked tirelessly throughout our collaboration with Ye and the iconic products that were born from it. 

“We also recognize that all successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values,” Adidas said. “After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period.”

Ye staged a surprise Yzy fashion show in Paris this week featuring a T-shirt that read, “White Lives Matter” — a phrase that according to the Anti-Defamation League is tied to white supremacy and intended to counter the Black Lives Matter movement. 

Ye has a nuanced reading of his own use of the statement, defending it with an analysis on Instagram. His reaction to news reports that Adidas was reviewing the partnership was not nuanced. An explicit post to Instagram blasted the activewear company, claiming stole his designs.

