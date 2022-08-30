×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: August 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Will the Hottest Ticket at September Fashion Weeks Be an NFT?

Men's

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Business

Wuhan’s Post-pandemic Surge to Central China’s Most Important Retail Hub

Latest Yellowbrick Module Looks at Design Inspiration

"Designing the Collection" connects the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising with WWD.

yellowbrick
Marina Leight Courtesy image.

Leading online education provider Yellowbrick has partnered with WWD and the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising to launch “Designing the Collection,” a program dedicated to showing designers how to build a cohesive clothing or accessory collection.

The course features Industry professionals from WWD and seasoned faculty and fashion designers from FIDM who will guide learners through real-world industry scenario assignments while helping them build an understanding of the modern tools and methods of fashion design.

In the first module, educators help learners understand the process of inspiration. The video segment “Where to Start” features Nick Verreos and David Paul, fashion designers and co-chairs of FIDM Fashion Design. The two jump right into the topic by noting that inspiration is everything and everywhere.

Related Galleries

“Inspiration is everywhere and around every corner,” Verreos said. “We all know about traditional inspiration; it’s where you find inspiration in nature and in architecture. But what’s important is that you find the personal connection to that inspiration. Without that personal connection, it’s really hard to give the collection a voice. As a designer, that personal connection is probably the most important component.”

Paul agreed and said whether it is inspiration from architecture or nature, the context needs to be personalized. “That personal aspect is what will grab your audience,” Paul said.

In the segment “Getting Real With Your Inspiration,” Marina Leight, fashion designer and educator, said there are other key elements for making design inspiration valid.

“As an educator, I put a lot of focus into things that evoke real, genuine reactions and feelings,” Leight said. “And I’m not saying that everything should be warm and fuzzy. Genuine reactions and feelings could be things that are sad or disturbing.”

Leight said thoughts, feeling, smells, memories, and even the temperature can evoke a true genuine reaction on the part of the designer, which helps build a narrative and tell a story of the collection, she said.

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

Hot Summer Bags

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Latest Yellowbrick Module Explores Design Inspiration

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad