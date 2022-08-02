×
Yellowbrick, WWD and FIDM Launch ‘Designing the Collection’

The online certificate course aims to help designers expand creatively. The course features well-known experts from across the industry, guiding learners through cohesive collection development.

Yellowbrick
WWD has teamed up with FIDM for Yellowbrick's latest online course. Courtesy image

Leading online education provider Yellowbrick has partnered with WWD and Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising to launch “Designing the Collection,” a program dedicated to showing designers how to build a cohesive clothing or accessory collection.

Industry professionals from WWD and seasoned faculty and fashion designers from FIDM will guide learners through real-world industry scenario assignments and help them build an understanding of the modern tools and methods of fashion design. Participants will learn the basic skills needed to design a complete fashion collection: sketching, mood boarding, journaling, writing a collection statement, presentation of final pieces and more. In the program’s capstone activity, learners will present a pitch deck that showcases their work. Upon completion, participants will earn a non-credit certificate of completion from FIDM.

Geared toward adult learners and highly motivated young students, Designing the Collection is offered 100 percent online in a self-paced format. Through five course modules — “Make It Personal,” “Show, Don’t Tell,” “Fashion Sketching 101,” “Muse and Market” and “Your Final Designs” — the program will help learners build portfolios through expert-guided exercises. Participants can expect to walk away with three to five finalized designs for their own fashion collections.

“The pandemic pushed us to lean fully into online learning through the spring and summer quarters of 2020. Encouraged by those results, we began to ask: ‘What else can we create that will expand our educational reach online?’ It was then that we started talking to Yellowbrick,” explained Barbara Bundy, vice president of education at FIDM. “By partnering with Yellowbrick and WWD, we’re providing vital training to a cohort of students who might not otherwise be able to join us, and we’re very proud of the resulting program.”

“It’s one thing to channel all your design skill into that one perfect fashion piece, but it’s really quite another to do that over and over again and make a cohesive statement with a unified collection,” explained Amanda Smith, president of Fairchild Media. “Designing the Collection was created to give designers a pathway to follow and enable them to think beyond stand-alone pieces. We couldn’t ask for stronger partners than FIDM and Yellowbrick.”

“Designing the Collection is the next logical addition to our popular fashion-focused programs,” said Rob Kingyens, president and chief executive officer of Yellowbrick. “This one encourages learners to think even bigger, and we can’t wait to see what they’ll create with the help of industry experts from FIDM and WWD.”

Visitors to Yellowbrick.co/fashioncollection can sign up for the course now.

