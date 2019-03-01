In celebration of Women’s History Month, Yelp partnered with Rebecca Minkoff to highlight women-owned businesses in a new page attribute launching today.

Minkoff, designer of her eponymous label and founder of Female Founder Collective, has always been an advocate for female-fronted business, and in her latest collaboration with Yelp – she helped launch a “Women-Owned Business” attribute for business pages.

The newly-added Yelp feature services customers wishing to align their spending with female business owners and show support for the female entrepreneurs in their local economy. Appearing under the right sidebar for “More business info,” the attribute is listed amongst attributes signifying whether there are gender neutral restrooms or what payment methods are accepted, among others.

As easy as customizing their profile, female business owners can log in to their Yelp business owner dashboard and mark themselves as women-owned businesses. Partnering with Minkoff’s Female Founder Collective, a network of businesses led by women, a few thousand businesses are automatically pre-identified as Women-Owned for the feature’s debut.

The partnership aims to expand reach and visibility, be it to businesses self-categorizing as female-led or consumers searching for female-founded companies.

“In working with a major corporation like Yelp, we’re underlining our unified goal to close the economic divide” and “shine a spotlight on female-founded businesses,” said Minkoff in a statement.

Aimed at creating economic sustainability, the attribute “drives more dollars directly to the bottom line for these female owned businesses” as stated by Miriam Warren, vice president of engagement, diversity and belonging at Yelp.

The announcement parallels the female empowerment wave or “fourth-wave of feminism” which echoes data by Visa. According to Visa’s state of female entrepreneurship report, 79 percent of American female entrepreneurs reported feeling “more empowered than they did five years ago.”

In line with female empowerment initiatives and resounding consumer support, visibility for female entrepreneurs won’t just be limited to Yelp.