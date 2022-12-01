Yvon Chouinard to Receive Outstanding Achievement Award at Fashion Awards in London

LONDON — Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, who transferred his ownership of the company in September to two new entities — the Patagonia Purpose Trust and the Holdfast Collective — will be recognized by the British Fashion Council with the outstanding achievement award at the Fashion Awards on Monday.

Caroline Rush, chief executive officer of the British Fashion Council, organizer of the annual fundraising spectacle and London Fashion Week, said Chouinard is being awarded as he sets “a new precedent for responsible businesses.”

“By building a brand that consistently encourages its consumers to buy well and buy less he has shifted consumer mentality on the life cycle of clothing and created an invaluable blueprint for a fair transition within the apparel industry,” she added.

While a Patagonia vest is considered a staple item among Wall Street elites, the company has prioritized the preservation and restoration of the environment since 1985, when it began to donate 1 percent of sales to environmental groups, handing out more than $150 million in total.

Chouinard, who declines to identify himself as a billionaire and prefers to be known as a mountain climber, activist, surfer, writer and philanthropist, has also cofounded One Percent for the Planet, a movement that attracts more than 5,000 businesses and individual members coming together to protect the Earth.

He said that with 50 years of experience in responsible business, Patagonia is “dead serious about addressing the environmental crisis.”

“We started by building durable, quality products and using materials that caused less harm to the environment and to the people who made them. We’ve been using 100 percent organic cotton across our line since 1996, are founding members of groups such as the Fair Labor Association and Regenerative Organic Alliance, and today offer more Fair Trade Certified sewn styles than any other apparel brand,” he said.

The recognition from the British Fashion Council, according to Chouinard, sends the message that “responsible business practices far outweigh trends or short-term financial gains.”

“With vision and creativity, the apparel industry is perfectly placed to set the standard for environmental protection — it is our hope that business leaders join us in committing to this work,” he added.

Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard. Campbell Brewer

The change of Patagonia’s corporate structure — “going purpose” instead of “going public” and declaring that the Earth is its only shareholder — was considered a trailblazing move.

The Patagonia Purpose Trust now owns all of the company’s voting stock, or 2 percent of the overall shares, and creates “a more permanent legal structure to enshrine Patagonia’s purpose and values.”

“It will help ensure that there is never deviation from the intent of the founder and to facilitate what the company continues to do best: demonstrate as a for-profit business that capitalism can work for the planet,” the company said.

The Holdfast Collective owns the other 98 percent of the company and will “use every dollar received from Patagonia to protect nature and biodiversity, support thriving communities and fight the environmental crisis.”

Profits not reinvested back into the company — about $100 million annually depending on the business — will be paid as a dividend to the collective.

Previous recipients of the outstanding achievement award at the Fashion Awards include Giorgio Armani, Miuccia Prada, Ralph Lauren, Karl Lagerfeld, Anna Wintour and Manolo Blahnik.