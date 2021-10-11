Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 11, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Lanvin Group Is Born – With New Investors

Fashion

CFDA, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue Give Boost to Emerging Designers

Business

Coach’s Top Team on Chemistry and Growth Opportunities

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and China Growth Strategy

Chief executive officer Rémy Baume also gave an update on the label's sustainability efforts.

Rémy Baume, Zadig & Voltaire president
Rémy Baume Courtesy

PARIS — As it prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary next year, French contemporary brand Zadig & Voltaire has laid out an ambitious growth plan for 2022-2025, which includes a major push in China.

At a presentation in Paris, chief executive officer Rémy Baume, who took up his position last year, said the rock-chic label posted consolidated revenues of 292 million euros in its 2020-2021 fiscal year, which ended in July.

“The brand has been accelerating and pivoting — to a new level of visibility, of recognition, of desirability across the world. The circumstances of COVID-19 have [led us] to be in advance on our roadmap,” he said.

By 2025, the brand aims to hit 550 million euros in turnover, with Baume outlining the four growth pillars that will support this progression, particularly in China. While he did not specify figures for its year-on-year growth between 2019 and 2021, he indicated that the company did not post losses in 2020, despite store closures and lockdowns.

Related Galleries

Baume pinpointed the progression of its accessories, which account for 35 percent of sales worldwide — 50 percent of overall sales in Europe, 35 percent in the U.S. and much less in other markets — as a sign of the brand’s power and presence among luxury labels, although he added that founder Thierry Gillier’s vision of “relaxed luxury” still stood.

One immediately visible area of growth is its digital business, which now represents 23 percent of the turnover for the 2021 fiscal year, up from around 15 percent in 2019.

Baume expects this figure to grow to 30 percent of the business, but to be less an “enlarged [footprint] than a deepening of these activities,” dubbing this a “move from omnichannel to ‘no-channel’ because the goal is to create a fluid, seamless customer journey regardless of their point of entry.” Initiatives in this field will include live shopping, although the executive declined revealing timelines or specifics.

With 60 percent of its business happening in store, particular attention will continue to be paid to its retail network, with plans to open 140 stores by 2025.

“Physical experience is primordial and the sensory life happens in stores,” the executive noted, showcasing a number of recent renovations or new flagship implantations, such as its King’s Road boutique in London; the revamped space at Paris’ Le Bon Marché, which saw the retail surface doubled from its previous iterations; and a brand new store in Wuhan, China.

This marks a new push by Zadig & Voltaire in China, which currently represents less than 5 percent of its sales. Previously, international expansion had been concentrated on the United States, which now accounts for 25 percent of the business, a result Baume described as “remarkable for a French label on a complex market.”

“Between now and 2025, we want to grow from 16 to 60 stores [in China], because it represents the right level of visibility and facilitates access to the Chinese customer,” he said, adding that its digital presence would also grow to expand beyond T-mall, where Zadig & Voltaire has been present for a year.

Baume noted that the brand’s pricing, which is in step with its price range in Europe — around 400 euros for leather goods and averaging 350 to 400 euros for ready-to-wear — placed it favorably in a market where imported brands often have heavy markups.

Zadig & Voltaire is also restructuring its operations in the region, having purchased the 50 percent share that belonged to its former partner IT Group last September. The recruitment of a new and autonomous team, based in Shanghai and led by Jean Lahire, a Hong-Kong based executive who previously helmed Delvaux and Celine’s Asian developments, is near complete.

The brand plans to focus on communication to “make itself understood, in a way that suits the Chinese worldview,” according to Baume, who revealed that an upcoming fashion show would be held in China.

To mark these new developments, the company has also updated its Chinese name to “Sadigé,” dropping an earlier double-barreled transliteration in favor of a simpler three-character “androgynous and gender neutral” moniker, using characters that expressed “a cool, chic and stylish woman,” and making references to “fashion, the Parisian universe, style and good taste.”

For its corporate social responsibility axis, the executive presented a snapshot of the progress to date, which includes transport by air reduced by 46 percent since 2019; use of certified or durable materials, including 100 percent of cashmere and wool made with sustainable or regenerated fibers as of fall 2022, and women representing 54 percent of its executive committee.

Baume also announced the launch of the “VoltAIRe” program, focusing on air quality and carbon footprint reduction as a priority. “Our program is global and is about creating a focal point [on specific topics] because these are programs with a five- or 10-year timeline,” he said.

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Zadig & Voltaire Reveals Phygital and

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad