Research Shows Long-term Changes to Consumer Behavior and Impacts to Retailers

According to Zebra Technologies Corp.’s latest research, only 40 percent of shoppers completely trust retailers to fulfill orders as promised.

Moreover, only 51 percent of retail associates trust retailers to fulfill their customer’s e-commerce orders. These findings, represent a larger distrust between shoppers and retailers today, said authors of the company’s annual Global Shopper Study. Notably, of the decision-makers surveyed, only 55 percent said they are completely trusted to fulfill online orders as promised.

New sentiments are creating new consumer behaviors with many shoppers not returning to pre-pandemic behaviors. In fact, with two-thirds of shoppers saying they plan to get back in stores, 73 percent of survey respondents said they plan to get in and out of stores quickly. Another 65 percent of respondents said they are still worried about exposure to others and do not trust retailers to follow health and safety mandates or protocols in stores the same way they did in 2020.

Authors of the report also found new omnichannel behaviors are happening in stores with 58 percent of shoppers reporting it is faster to lookup information on a smartphone than ask associates for help. And a majority of associates (64 percent) agree — leaving retailers unaware of when in-store shoppers are contemplating mobile purchases or even shopping for an item through a competitor.

Half of shoppers said they also research product pricing online before they leave home for a store and a third say they use a mobile device to lookup competitive prices or browse online websites for products during a shopping trip. A third are also checking store inventory online — compared to just 19 percent doing so in 2019 — with more than 70 percent reporting they have recently left a store without all of the items they wanted due to out-of-stocks.

At the same time, many shoppers don’t want to leave home to shop. Seventy-three percent of shoppers told the company they would prefer to have items delivered to them rather than pick up orders at the store or other location and 77 percent of consumers said they have placed a mobile order — accounting for more than half of Boomers taking advantage of the option.

“Consumers appreciate the convenience of click-and-collect and home delivery options, especially as retailers have added new fulfillment options and incentivized m-commerce transactions,” said Bill Inzeo, Global Retail Technology Strategist at Zebra Technologies. “Many retailers have adjusted processes to account for the popularity of these new retail experiences, and their perspective on the importance of technology is changing.”

Nearly 90 percent of decision-makers surveyed told the company they are looking for ways to improve in-store pick and pack as well as warehouse fulfillment — with labor shortages and associate dissatisfaction as key factors, most also say they plan to deploy workforce and task management software in the next year.

