Pas Normal Studios Opens First U.S. Store

For its first store in the U.S., Pas Normal Studios has played up its Danish design-centric roots with help from the Copenhagen-based design team at OEO.

As many might expect, the cyclist-friendly apparel’s new boutique offers an American spin on minimalism and cleanliness. Think sleek lines and ample light. Located in San Francisco’s Lower Haight neighborhood, the Pas Normal Studios outpost is strategically located near the city’s “Wiggle” bike route, a few parks and restaurants. The company’s cofounder and chief creative officer Karl-Oskar Olsen singled out San Francisco’s track record for embracing “the power of cycling” as one of the reasons for starting the brand’s U.S. journey there. This marks the company’s fifth store.

In 1971, the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition was established by an assortment of environmental and neighborhood groups, kickstarting the city’s bicycle-friendly reputation. As of 2021, the city’s bike network consisted of 463 miles and the total bike count was 4.7 million, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. Some cities count trees — San Francisco counts bikes.

The Danish brand has chosen a location near the city’s “Wiggle” bike route. Photo Courtesy

OEO Studio’s portfolio includes work at the Designmuseum Copenhagen, two-starred Michelin restaurants — Inua in Tokyo and Kadeau in Copenhagen — and condominiums in Halong Bay for Epikurean Hotels & Lifestyle among other ventures. The interdisciplinary design studio has also crafted Pas Normal Studios stores in Seoul, Taipei and other locations.

Olsen and his cofounder Peter Lange, who serves as chief executive officer, will lead a morning bike ride Friday before an all-day launch event at the 799 Haight Street address Friday. Guests and shoppers will find Pas Normal Studio’s complete range including its Escapism, Mechanism and Essential collections, as well as the Porter-Yoshida & Co. collaboration.