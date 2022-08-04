×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: August 04, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Ross Joining Neiman Marcus as President

Business

Tod’s Group Owners Plan Delisting

Fashion

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Relaxed Suiting

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough Market

The buzzy brand is said to be working with the Rothschild investment bank on a sale process.

A.L.C. RTW Spring 2022
A.L.C. RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of A.L.C.

A.L.C. is said to be making the rounds with fashion’s dealmakers.  

The buzzy brand designed by Andrea Lieberman is being shopped around by investment bank Rothschild & Co., multiple sources told WWD. 

Lieberman sold a majority stake in the company to the Lee Equity Partners-backed InterLuxe in 2015. Since then the business has developed and its profile has grown. 

Last month, during a preview of her resort 2023 collection, Lieberman said: “Business, touch wood, is fantastic. We’re in the process of opening a store in Miami in October, we launched swimwear, we found our sweet spot.”

What’s selling is “dresses, dresses, dresses,” the designer said. “People are going out with a vengeance.”

The brand’s sales are said to weigh in at about $60 million with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $15 million. 

But it seems to be time for the companies’ backers to move on. Seven years is a relatively long investment in the world of private equity. InterLuxe is no longer making new investments, but also has a stake in Mackage and earlier exited its investment in Jason Wu.

Gary Wassner, who is a board member at InterLuxe and A.L.C., declined to comment on Wednesday, as did a representative for the brand. Rothschild did not return a WWD query.

The process is playing out in a very different world this time through. 

The economy is shaky, inflation sky high, the war in Ukraine rages and COVID-19 continues to gum up supply chains. 

But so far, higher-end consumers, like those who gravitate to A.L.C., have held up very well all things considered. 

Complicating matters, though, is the market for apparel. Private equity companies have soured to some degree on fashion as there are fewer natural buyers for midsized brands — even those that are doing well. And the big strategic buyers are looking for big deals to build their own skill.

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

Hot Summer Bags

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

A.L.C. Said Seeking Buyer, Tests Tough

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad