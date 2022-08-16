×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: August 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Will There Be Another Ralph, Donna or Calvin?

Fashion

Copenhagen Fashion: The Week That Roared

Eye

Remembering Artist and Photographer Eric Boman

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma: Few Buyers, Many Sellers

The winners are set to still win in fashion while the rest cast around for cash in an uncertain market.

Veronica Beard Resort 2023
Veronica Beard Resort 2023 Courtesy of Veronica Beard

The deal market in fashion has been something like a secret and brutal game of musical chairs.

Last year’s rush of big-time consumer initial public offerings — from Warby Parker to Allbirds to Rent the Runway — has privately held brands looking to connect with a buyer and cash in as well. 

But the music has stopped, for now, and sellers still far outnumber buyers.

Khaite Resort 2023
Khaite, resort 2023 Courtesy of Khaite

WWD broke the news this month that Proenza Schouler, Khaite and A.L.C. have all tested the market or are still looking today. Outdoor Voices was likewise said to be considering a sale, according to a Bloomberg report. The company did not immediately return queries on Monday.

Also said to be out in the market are Ganni, Isabel Marant and others, while the very strong and high-profile are most likely to connect with potential buyers at least willing to listen, as Tom Ford seems to have done through its reported talks with the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc., the brand’s beauty licensee. Ford is said to be looking for a deal that would value the company at about $3 billion.

Related Galleries

But being a promising brand in apparel isn’t enough — sellers also have to find the right buyer.

Tom Ford Men's Fall 2022
Tom Ford, men’s fall 2022 Courtesy of Tom Ford

Veronica Beard, for instance, is said to have gently tested the buyout market earlier this year but ultimately withdrew, finding no ready buyer willing to pay up for a brand of scale that’s growing.

That has the company biding its time, looking to keep growing and keeping an eye on the IPO market down the line, according to a source. 

A Veronica Beard representative declined to comment, but that would put the brand as part of the next wave of fashion IPOs — whenever Wall Street is willing to take a look at the industry again. There are others waiting and watching to go public as well, particularly Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty.

But those not quite ready for the klieg lights on Wall Street are in a tough spot — they have to prove themselves in uncertain times to a small set of potential buyers. 

“There’s been a renewed focus on sustainable profitability,” said David Munczinski, principal at investor Firelight Capital Partners. “There are deals that will get done before the end of the year, but I think the valuation, the multiple of [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] will reflect the uncertainty in where 2023 is going.

“What you’re seeing now is widespread recognition among investors, especially in the direct-to-consumer space, that sales through COVID[-19] — the online sales, the marketplace sales, the wholesale sales done online — are unsustainable,” Munczinski said. “There really was a COVID[-19] bump.”

That’s important because acquisitions and buyouts are priced on a multiple of earnings and — sometimes — sales. 

But with the market seeing business last year as a pandemic anomaly, there’s no strong foundation to base prices on.  

So Munczinski said there was a pause in dealmaking now that will last into the third quarter as buyers and sellers grapple with valuations. 

In a more normal economic landscape, prices could be set on estimates of earnings over the next year — if the next year of 2023 weren’t a big question mark with the threat of a recession looming, an ongoing war in Europe, inflation sky-high and the world still waking back up from the pandemic.

“Let’s assume there’s a recession, things will continue this way,” Munczinski said of the deal market. “Let’s assume there’s no recession, you still will have to clear through the inventory situation, both at the retailers and now at the brands. That needs to get worked out. The next shoe to drop is the inventory situation leading to a working capital issue for many of these businesses, so that becomes the next area where there’s investor scrutiny.”  

On top of it all — unusually strong sales last year, a whirlwind of economic woes this year and uncertainty around next year — there is another key factor restraining the buying and selling of fashion companies: Who is there to pony up the cash and take a chance on a small- to midsized fashion business?

Years ago there were big strategic players like Liz Claiborne Inc. or Jones Apparel Group that were looking for apparel businesses to build, but they’re gone. VF Corp. is still buying — witness its $2.1 billion deal for Supreme in 2020 — but is not looking to build back in sportswear. PVH Corp. under chief executive officer Stefan Larsson appears to be focused on supercharging its Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands. Capri Holdings CEO John Idol is looking to buy, but in luxury and is eyeing particularly European businesses that have at least $500 billion in sales and can grow to $1 billion. 

And many of the private equity players that do know fashion and have made big bucks buying and selling apparel businesses are keenly aware that there are few ready buyers and so are less keen to jump into an investment in the space. 

Besides that, it’s still hard to successfully build in an industry reliant on a customer base with such a short attention span.

“In the current environment, it is more and more challenging to attract quality buyers for small- to medium-sized fashion brands, especially if they aren’t showing growth, solid profits and a strong consumer connection,” said Elsa Berry, founder of Vendôme Global Partners. “Many financial buyers now realize that owning fashion companies can be financially challenging with today’s consumers evolving rapidly and becoming ever so fickle.”

It’s an environment that separates the winners from the losers — those hoping to scrape up some more cash and those looking to really cash out.

William Susman, managing director at Threadstone Advisors, said: “Strong brands with quality management were able to survive in 2020, thrive in 2021 and will move into overdrive in 2022. Investors are hesitant to reengage on fashion apparel but I believe the best-in-class companies will be able to get deals done.”

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

Hot Summer Bags

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma, Few Buyers, Many

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad