×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Charli XCX and Big Freedia Bring the Party to NYFW

Fashion

Phoebe Philo Will Unveil Her New Brand in September

Eye

Pamela Anderson on Her Legacy, Influences and Being an Icon

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

The German sportswear giant's preliminary numbers for 2022 came in at the lowest end of guidance and the outlook for 2023 is no happier.

Adidas' Humanrace capsule collection.
Humanrace capsule collection: Adidas will be hoping that other creators, like Pharrell Williams, can make up for the end of the Yeezy line. Courtesy: Adidas

On Thursday evening in Europe, Adidas reported preliminary results for its business year in 2022.

The German company reported that last year revenues increased by just 1 percent, in currency neutral terms, to 22.51 billion euros. The result is in line with Adidas’ guidance, albeit at the lowest end.

During 2022, Adidas ratcheted down full-year guidance three times. At the start of 2022, the German brand optimistically expected between 11 and 13 percent growth. By November, when third-quarter results were announced, Adidas was predicting only low-single-digit growth.

Related Galleries

Adidas has had a tough year. The company, the second-biggest sportswear brand in the world after Nike, had not yet recovered from a consumer boycott and sales downturn in China due to the COVID-19 pandemic when it was forced to cut ties with musician Kanye West in October, due to his increasingly erratic behavior and controversial comments.

West collaborated with Adidas for seven years on the extremely popular Yeezy range. Adidas doesn’t disclose what it earns from the line but industry experts have suggested it was making Adidas between 1.5 billion euros and 2 billion euros a year, and potentially even around 40 percent of the company’s annual profits, due to the favorable pricing. At the time of the split with West, Adidas said the end of the relationship would likely cost it up to 250 million euros in net profit.

Those numbers were reflected in even more significant decreases in preliminary results for operating profit and net income from operations in 2022. Whereas in 2021 Adidas made just over 1.89 billion euros in operating profit, in 2022 this fell to 669 million euros. Net income from continuing operations in 2022 totaled 254 million euros, a substantial decrease from 2021’s total of 1.49 billion euros.

The company’s new chief executive officer Bjørn Gulden conceded in a statement that “the numbers speak for themselves. We are currently not performing the way we should.”

Gulden previously headed competitor brand Puma, which racked up a series of record breaking results under nine years of his leadership. Gulden took on the Adidas job at the end of 2022. But it was already clear he would be dealing with major challenges.

“2023 will be a year of transition….Adidas has all the ingredients to be successful,” Gulden, who is known as a straight talker, continued in the statement. “We need to put the pieces back together again, but I am convinced that over time we will make Adidas shine again. But we need some time.”

It’s likely that Gulden and his colleagues will need all of 2023, possibly even longer, to bring back that shine. At the same time that the company issued its preliminary results for 2022, it also made predictions for this year.

Depending on what Adidas decides to do with existing Yeezy stock — that is, whether it sells or repurposes it — the brand could lose as much as 1.2 billion euros in revenues and see 1 billion euros shaved off operating profit in 2023.

This would then result in an operating loss of 700 million euros over the course of this year, Adidas said. That’s the kind of loss the brand has not seen since the early 1990s. Adidas also predicted that its sales would decline in the high-single digits during 2023, in currency neutral terms.

Although the announcement was made after the close of trading on Germany’s DAX stock market, other trading trend indicators suggested that Adidas shares would have fallen 5 percent on the announcement, had the market still been open.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Adidas Sets Scene for a Disappointing 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad