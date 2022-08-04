×
Adidas Flags ‘Potential Slowdown in Consumer Spending’

Net income from continuing operations slipped 7 percent in the first half.

Adidas running shoe
An Adidas running shoe. Courtesy of Adidas

PARISAdidas warned of a “slower than expected” recovery in China and “a potential slowdown in consumer spending in all other markets for the remainder of the year” as it reported a 4 percent bump in second-quarter revenues.

The company had already lowered its guidance and previewed its results late last month.

On Thursday, it accentuated the positive, while also elaborating on pain points.

Citing strong momentum in Western markets and a return to growth in Asia-Pacific, Adidas chief executive officer Kasper Rorsted highlighted that markets “representing more than 85 percent of our business grew at a double-digit rate.” He also trumpeted double-digit growth in its football, running and outdoor categories.

But there were pressures on both supply and demand. Adidas said last year’s lockdowns in Vietnam reduced top-line growth by around 200 million euros in the latest quarter, while the suspension of operations in Russia, once touted to become its top European market, lopped off more than 100 million in revenues. Sales totaled 5.6 billion euros in the three months ended June 30.

Net income from continuing operations slipped 7 percent in the first half to 360 million euros, and this amount was supported by a one-time tax benefit of more than 100 million euros.

Operating profits fell 27.9 percent to 392 million euros.

Looking ahead, Adidas said it now expects growth in the low teens in the EMEA region versus an earlier forecast of mid-teens growth, while Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a high single-digit rate versus growth in the mid-teens.

“Despite the more conservative view on the development of consumer spending in the second half of the year, Adidas has increased its forecasts for North America and Latin America reflecting the strong momentum the brand is enjoying in these markets,” the company said, pegging North America growth in the high-teens and between 30 percent and 40 percent in Latin America.

In the quarter, marketing and point-of-sale expenses rose 8 percent to 663 million euros.

“The company continued to prioritize investments into the launch of new products such as Adidas’ new Sportswear collection, the next iteration of its successful Supernova running franchise and first drops related to the Gucci collaboration as well as campaigns around major events like ‘Run for the Oceans,'” Adidas said.

