Adidas Reports Slower Growth in Q3, Narrows Guidance for Year

Revenues at Adidas increased 3.4 percent to bring in 5.75 billion euros in the third quarter of this year – a slowdown compared to the same period in previous years.

In 2020, currency-neutral revenues were down 3 percent. However, in 2019, the last “normal” year before the pandemic, revenues grew 6 percent. Over the three years previous to that – 2018, 2017 and 2016 – Adidas’ growth in the third quarter averaged over 10 percent every year.

“Adidas performed well in an environment characterized by severe challenges on both the supply and demand side,” Adidas chief executive Kasper Rorsted said in a statement, before listing a number of problems the company was dealing with.

Adidas said various issues – including supply chain and logistics problems, COVID-19-related lockdowns and a problematic market environment in mainland China – had likely knocked about 600 million euros off its revenue in Q3.

Sales in greater China slumped 14.6 percent, currency neutral. Asia-Pacific sales also fell, dropping 8.2 percent to 504 million euros.

In the Europe, Middle East and Africa, Adidas sales climbed 8.8 percent. And in North America, they rose 8.6 percent to hit 1.4 billion euros. The much smaller market of Latin America provided a bright spot this quarter as sales there rocketed up 55.4 percent to 405 million euros.

Adidas e-commerce revenues rose 8 percent compared to 2020 and 64 percent compared to 2019.

The brand’s operating profit dropped 8.5 percent in the third quarter to 672 million euros. Operating, marketing and point of sale expenses had all increased, the company said.

Despite the slightly sluggish results in the third quarter, Adidas emphasized that it was on track to meet its guidance for the year.

For the nine months of the year so far, the brand recorded 16.09 billion euros worth of sales, which indicated growth of 21.1 percent compared to the first nine months of a pandemic-impacted 2020. By this time last year Adidas had only brought in 13.29 billion euros.

However that’s not back to pre-pandemic levels yet. In 2019, Adidas had already made 17.8 billion euros over the first three quarters.

Nonetheless Adidas said it would still be able to achieve its guidance for the year, albeit within a narrower range at the lower end of predictions. Previously the company said it expected revenues to increase in the high teens to as much as 20 percent. It had forecast its net income to land somewhere between 1.4 billion euros and 1.5 billion euros.

Now “growth is now anticipated to come in at the lower end of this range,” the company’s statement conceded.