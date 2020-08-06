Amid the pandemic, Adidas sales fell 34 percent in the second quarter to 3.579 billion euros and the company reported an operating loss of 333 million euros.

However, the German sportswear brand expressed cautious optimism about developments for the rest of the year.

“We are now seeing the light at the end of the tunnel as the normalization in the physical business continues, with the vast majority of our stores being operational again,” chief executive officer Kasper Rorsted said in a statement.

Around 80 percent of stores had been closed during the second quarter, versus only 8 percent today.

Online sales surged at a triple-digit-rate at the height of the global lockdown in April and May. Now that physical stores are open again, digital sales resumed double-digit growth. But overall the company had seen 93 percent growth in e-commerce during Q2, accounting for a third of all of Adidas’ sales in the period, the company said.

As with other apparel retailers, sales had started to pick up again in mainland China first, as the country was among the first nations to emerge from the lockdown. Chinese sales were flat for the second quarter. But negatives in other neighboring countries meant that Asia- Pacific sales, currency adjusted, were down 15 percent to 1.57 billion euros.

Sales in Europe, totaling 844 million euros, were down 40.2 percent and North American sales were down 38.2 percen to 763 million euros.

The worst affected market continues to be Latin America, where the virus is still causing major disruptions. There, sales are still down 63.9 percent, currency adjusted, to 114 million euros.

Reebok had fared worse over the quarter, with sales sinking 42.3 percent to 228 million. Adidas, which is by far the bigger brand, lost 32.9 percent of its sales over the quarter to hit 3.29 billion euros. This reflects Reebok’s “higher exposure to the U.S. market,” the company noted.

The coronavirus lockdown during Q2 meant that Adidas ended the first half of the year 26.9 percent down, with sales of 8.33 billion euros. And although Adidas’ results were slightly worse than predicted by market analysts, the German sportswear giant still did slightly better than major rival, Nike, in its last reported quarter.

In its statement, Adidas said it would be unable to provide any guidance for the full year because of ongoing uncertainties around the coronavirus pandemic. However, Rorsted stated, “from everything we know today, our recovery will continue in Q3.”