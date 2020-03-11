Adidas has grown for five consecutive years now, with net sales in 2019 rising to 23.64 billion euros, an increase of 6 percent from 21.91 billion euros in 2018. Net income rose 12 percent to 1.91 billion euros.

As chief executive officer Kasper Rorsted had hinted previously, the German sportswear giant did very well in the fourth quarter, with double-digit increases in almost all markets underscoring a currency-neutral sales gain of 10 percent to 5.83 billion euros.